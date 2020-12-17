Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom is planning to open on Dec. 26.
Officials made the decision Thursday.
“We’re all ready to go. The new employees are hired and trained, the mountain lift and lodge are all ready,” Dana Kmetz with Pebble Creek’s Marketing and Guest Services said. “We’re just waiting on enough snow.”
Pebble Creek is one of the last ski resorts in the area to open, but Kmetz says the timing isn’t unusual.
“It’s a fairly average open date,” Kmetz said.
Kelly Canyon Ski Resort near Ririe opened on Thursday, while Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming, and Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion were both able to open some features in late November.
East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center south of Pocatello opens on Friday. Officials there said 75 percent of the center is ready for cross country skiers, snowshoers and sledders.
“The new season also marks the first year that fat bikes will be allowed on the snowshoe trail,” according to a news release. “Previously, the wide-tired bikes were only allowed on designated trails.”
Eastern Idaho did receive some additional snowfall on Thursday, but not enough for Pebble Creek to open this weekend as officials had hoped to do.
Dan Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello, said the snow melted about as fast as it fell in the Pocatello area.
Still, Ammon had about 3 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon and Bellevue had up to 6 inches in some areas. Valle was still waiting for the latest snow reports from other locations at that time.
Valle said they’re expecting a couple more systems to bring rain and snow to the region in the days ahead, but nothing too significant.
The first will occur on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re not looking for a whole lot in the way of snowfall from that,” Valle said, adding that the snow — likely only a couple of inches — will mostly fall in the mountains.
Valle said another storm system will move through East Idaho on Tuesday.