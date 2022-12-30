INKOM — Pebble Creek Ski Area is open and ready to welcome guests for the season.
Dana Kmetz, marketing and guest services manager, said the area near Inkom opened on Dec. 3. She said they are usually able to keep it open until the first weekend in April. So far, they have had a successful opening to the season.
"We've had a lot of visitors from out of town, which is always fun," she said. "We've had a lot of guests."
Kmetz said due to the amount of snow they have received since they opened, they have been able to open most of the mountain. Only three runs are closed right now.
"That's great for this early in the season," she said.
Kmetz said they have several events planned for the season. One upcoming event is the start of ski lessons next week.
"We have ski lessons starting on Jan. 7 and 8," she said. "Those lessons are for people of all abilities."
Another special day that Kmetz said is coming up next week is the start of night skiing.
"Night skiing starts on Jan. 6," she said. "After that, they will always be on Friday and Saturday nights."
Kmetz said there are other events planned for the season, but more details will be made about them as their dates approach. In the meantime, Kmetz said she looks forward to the rest of the season.
"The snow's been great," she said. "We've had great coverage for this early in the year. Our guests have been really happy. It's been fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.