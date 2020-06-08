INKOM — Pebble Creek Ski Area announced Monday it's canceling the upcoming Wildflower Festival, which is the major annual fundraiser for Pebble Creek Ski Patrol.
The event, which features several bands, food and drinks, had been scheduled for June 27 but won't take place due to the threat of COVID-19.
Kmetz said Pebble Creek hopes to host a similar event in late August, provided that the COVID-19 risk has subsided. Kmetz said Pebble Creek Ski Patrol is also investigating other options for fundraising.
Dana Kmetz, director of marketing for the ski area, explained the Ski Patrol's mission is to protect public health, and the ski area didn't wish to place the public at risk. She said Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann, whose husband and daughters are members of Ski Patrol, also weighed in against hosting the event as scheduled.
“Pebble Creek Ski Patrol is demonstrating its leadership in our community, making a difficult decision to postpone the Wildflower Festival. As a health-based organization, they take their responsibility to protect the health and safety of our community seriously, and that is reflected in this decision," Mann said in a press release.
Kmetz said Pebble Creek has had weekends open to potentially host weddings, reunions and other gatherings as other events have been postponed.
"With all of the lodge and outdoor space available, social distancing can be made possible while still enjoying your event," Kmetz said in the press release.
Kmetz said season passes are still on sale at the special summer rate. Kmetz said many customers have inquired about the ski area's refund policy if they buy season passes and COVID-19 persists. She said Pebble Creek is committed to working with customers should the need for more stringent restrictions arise.