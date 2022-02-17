Pocatello Development Authority is mulling a Los Angeles real estate investment firm's request that it increase a pledged contribution toward the rehabilitation of the city's former Naval Ordnance Plant by $500,000.
Industrial Realty Group, which specializes in rehabilitating expansive older properties, purchased the 150-acre property along Pole Line and Quinn roads and plans to call it the Titan Center.
IRG originally requested more than $1.6 million from PDA to update four old warehouses with new paint, new windows and other aesthetic improvements.
PDA administers the city’s tax increment financing districts, which represent the primary tool available to help Idaho communities attract economic development.
The board chose last fall to contribute $1.1 million, concerned PDA didn't have the full amount of IRG's request in its coffers.
PDA Executive Director Brent McLane explained the board recently authorized writing up the proposed agreement between PDA and IRG for the adjusted amount of $1.6 million. McLane said PDA will vote on approval of the updated agreement on March 16.
McLane said IRG officials had indicated they wouldn't be able to refurbish one of the buildings in their plan without the full $1.6 million from PDA. McClane said PDA currently has about $1.4 million in its account for that TIF district, but all of the necessary funding should be in the account by next January.
McLane emphasized that IRG would receive PDA funding only in repayment of completed work.
McLane explained the TIF in which the plant is located is unique in that it allows for upgrades to the privately owned buildings.
"That TIF plan specifies facades as eligible because of impact they have on community," McLane said. "It’s going to be a significant improvement to the development there and to the Pocatello skyline."
McLane said IRG has already started working on utilities and infrastructure work at the site, but no work has commenced on aspects of the project that will be reimbursable by PDA.
Though the buildings in the former NOP plant are somewhat dilapidated, IRG officials have told the Journal they have industrial cranes and tall ceilings and would cost a fortune to build today. They also have good rail access, with tracks running through some of the buildings.
IRG also plans to develop a retail and commercial area, with restaurants, coffee shops and possibly a hotel, on 5 to 9 acres near the site’s Quinn Road entrance.
In TIF districts, property values used for calculations by the general taxing entities are frozen at the rate before development. Funds generated from improvements within the designated urban renewal boundaries — known as the increment — are diverted from the general tax rolls for a specified period to repay investments in infrastructure.