On Wednesday, September 8th, 2020, at 8:05 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash at the intersection of 500 W and 300 S, Minidoka County, Idaho.
A juvenile driver was driving westbound on 300 S in a 2004 Ford F150. Sonia Vega, 39, of Paul, Idaho, was driving southbound on 500 W in a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500. The juvenile driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Vega. The Ford continued and struck a tree on the side of the roadway.
The juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulances to the Cassia Regional Medical Center. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Vega was transported by ground ambulance to the Cassia Regional Medical Center where she was declared deceased. A juvenile passenger in the Dodge was transported by ground ambulance to the Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Vega was not wearing her seatbelt. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Minidoka Sheriff's Department, the Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, and Burley Life Run Ambulance.