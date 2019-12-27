BURLEY — A judge sent a Paul woman to jail after she pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter for a crash where one of two unrestrained children in her car died.
Carolina Rodriguez, 26, was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence, but will be banned from driving for life and will spend 30 days in county jail, the judge said.
Rodriguez was immediately taken to jail after the hearing, according to court records.
She was also charged with felony injury to a child after the Sept. 22, 2018, crash on Idaho Highway 27 north of Burley. That charge was dismissed through a plea agreement.
Minidoka County District Judge Jonathan Brody noted in the sentence that if Rodriguez drives a car in her lifetime, she will serve a fixed 10 years in prison.
Rodriguez was driving south on the highway when she hit the back of a truck, Idaho State Police said. Her car rolled and landed on its roof, throwing one of the two children out of the car. Neither child was restrained in a child safety seat.
One of the children was taken to a Pocatello hospital, and then transferred to Salt Lake City, where the child died. The other child was taken to a local hospital.
Rodriguez was also taken to the Pocatello hospital after the crash.