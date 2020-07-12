CHUBBUCK — A minister who started a church in an 18,000-square-foot vacant retail space at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is pleased with what it's accomplished so far.
Mall management was extremely helpful and welcoming in providing the space for the Pocatello Christian Outreach Center just over two years ago, said minister Doug Smith.
And he's pleased with the ministry they've been able to provide at the unconventional church location.
“It feels like we're on the right track,” said Smith, who's one of four pastors at the church.
The location is not traditional in a lot of ways, but he says that lives are being changed.
“People are coming into a relationship with Jesus and people's lives are being restored," he said. "So I think it's working just fine.”
The church is already well known in the community for its periodic large distributions of food for those in need.
So far it's done five distributions and given away a total of 191,000 pounds of food, Smith said.
The distributions had their genesis when Smith had lunch with a friend who suggested he contact some food donors who wanted to remain anonymous.
“They're people who love the people of this area and want to help,” Smith said.
He said what the donors were looking for was somebody who could handle the tricky task of distributing 45,000 pounds of food on short notice, he said.
And the church was able to accommodate, he said. But the church only handles the distribution, not the storage.
The church, however, has started working closely with other agencies in those efforts. And these include the Idaho Foodbank, which does have the ability to store food, he said.
The church — which is at 4155 N. Yellowstone Ave. in the mall next to C-A-L Ranch — does have to pay for shipping the food.
But ultimately they hope to get further community donations to defray the cost of shipping. That would then free funds to distribute more food shipments, Smith said.
He says the overall positive impact of the church is already clear, even outside of the food shipments.
“It's when I see families united together, when I see parents that were on the verge of divorce deciding, 'Hey, we're going to work this out,' and I see their relationships grow,” he said.
Smith is also seeing youths who are struggling with decisions and peer pressures beginning to make the right decisions.
“To me that's the biggest value,” he said. “I think we're making a difference because of those types of things.”
And he says they're ready if need be at some point to expand the space they use in the mall from 19,000 square feet to 25,000 or 30,000 square feet.
But they would only do that when it makes sense. Currently they have no debt. And they aim to keep it that way.
“A lot of our goal is to do everything we do debt free,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, he says the church will continue doing its best to inject more civility into civic debates.
“One of the most heart-wrenching things is when you see hatred on ... posts trying to attack about this group or this race,” Smith said.
Smith — who moved to Pocatello with wife, Theresa, after they both served 16 years at a ministry in Texas — says the vision that the Lord has given him is big.
It's going to be significant for the people in the community when they see what the Lord does, said Smith, who moved after speaking to a cousin in Idaho. “And he's already doing it,” he said.
For one thing, he hopes to see the high suicide rate in the area go down.
“We're going to see people get established. We're going to see people find out that they're valuable and they're important,” he said. “And we're going to see daddies step up to be better daddies, and mommas step up to be better mommas, and brothers and so forth.”
Meanwhile, attendance at the church's weekly 10 a.m. Sunday service is promising. They generally have 80 to 90 people there.
But when the church gets to where it has around 200 people attending the Sunday service each week they'll have to look at making accommodations, he said.
That might include holding two services each Sunday or perhaps knocking down a wall to create more space, Smith said.
“We're going to have to make some consideration of how to properly serve and take care of everybody,” he said. “So that will mean more space. Whether that will continue to be here or whether for the long-term we'll be in a purchased building.”
Meanwhile, Smith also meets with people on family issues, or about funerals or weddings. And he handles other church business, while also getting help from Theresa Smith and from pastors Lawrence and Shawna Chapman.
Plus he works 40 to 50 hours at a private job to help make ends meet.
And in addition to the Sunday service he also holds a service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“It's a very busy schedule,” he said.
But there's nothing he'd rather be doing.
“We want to help people and that's why we're here,” he said.