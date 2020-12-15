Nathaniel Hoffman is convinced the vast majority of Idahoans support basic policies intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 but haven't had their voices heard.
The Boise man reasons those who consider the COVID-19 response to be overblown have been far more willing to gather in crowds to protest and speak out amid the pandemic. On the other hand, people predisposed to play it safe now prefer to stay home when a trip isn't absolutely necessary.
To level the playing field in the court of public opinion, Hoffman and a likeminded Boise woman, Emily Walton, have created the Idaho 97 Project — referencing their belief that at least 97 percent of the state's population surely supports "doing their best to navigate the pandemic and our public servants taking steps to protect us." They have not conducted or seen any survey data to support their claim.
Hoffman and Walton have invited anyone who backs public health officials and others fighting to slow the spread of COVID-19 to sign an online petition at www.theidaho97.org. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 12,000 people had logged on to endorse the petition, including 137 from Southeast Idaho.
The petition demands: "We, the undersigned, fully support sensible public health measures, aimed at protecting our health and safety in this dark hour of the coronavirus pandemic, including mask requirements, limits on large gatherings and medically-informed restrictions on bars, restaurants, schools and businesses. We also demand that our duly elected government officials be allowed to do their constitutionally mandated jobs, free of intimidation and without putting themselves or their families at risk."
Hoffman said the petition drive traces back to Dec. 8, when he and some of his friends posted signs outside of the Central District Health Department building in advance of a meeting where the health board was scheduled to vote on a public health order. The meeting was cut short, however, due to protestors of coronavirus policies, who raised safety concerns among officials.
Hoffman believes officials took notice of the roughly 700 signs he and his friends posted in support of public safety measures prior to that meeting.
"I think we've seen an imbalance at public meetings across the state," Hoffman said. "The people who show up are people who aren't wearing masks and aren't taking personal responsibility to protect their neighbors."
Hoffman's group planned to submit the current tally of its ongoing petition drive to members of the health board on Tuesday, prior to a makeup meeting.
"I'm not a person who signs petitions, actually," Hoffman said. "In the past I haven't felt very strongly that petitions are a great method of redressing grievances, but in this case I feel like we have very limited options."
The winners of the annual Idaho Teacher of the Year award for the past decade voiced similar sentiments about the pandemic in a letter they all signed. Marc Beitia, an agriculture teacher at American Falls High School, was among the award winners who signed the petition.
The teachers argued that the dramatic increase in coronavirus cases presents a "clear and present danger" to the health of students, teachers and support staff. The teachers advocated for the mandatory wearing of face masks in Idaho schools, physical distancing and sanitation of common areas and classrooms.
According to the letter, Idaho's lack of a collective strategy to respond to the pandemic makes it extremely difficult for in-person instruction to occur safely.
They also implored the state to follow guidance of health officials who may recommend hybrid learning models or at-home instruction as numbers continue to rise.
"And targeting blame at educators who prioritize their own health and that of their families is far too prevalent in Idaho, and in our opinion represents a completely misguided mindset," the letter reads.
According to the teachers, the pandemic has brought to light insufficient staffing and investment in Idaho schools. They wrote that a lack of enough substitute teachers, for example, has forced building closures. They also argued the state has too few counselors.
"In the short term, we implore all of you to protect the health of students and staff while the pandemic still rages," the teachers wrote. "In the long term, we call on state and local leaders to create an action plan that is backed with resources to provide all schools with sufficient personnel, smaller class sizes, better resources and staff to address the mental and physical needs of our students and up-to-date facilities."