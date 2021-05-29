CHUBBUCK — Community members and emergency responders rallied around a teenage boy believed to be suffering a mental health crisis who could have easily been injured or worse on Thursday night.
Chubbuck resident Rylee O’Neill, who currently serves as the director of the Southeast Idaho Area Health Education Center and has a background in social work, saw the teen while she was driving west on the East Chubbuck Road overpass above Interstate 15 around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. He was straddling the overpass bridge's railing when O'Neill spotted him.
“Something looked off and I had a bad feeling about it,” said O’Neill, who was concerned the teen might be contemplating suicide.
She stopped and got out of her vehicle and approached him. He told her he was OK and wasn’t going to jump, but wouldn’t say anything else, wouldn’t look at her and just continued staring off, O’Neill said, adding that something was obviously wrong. She put her arm around him and tried to reassure him everything was OK.
Another man stopped to check on them and O’Neill silently mouthed the words to him, “Call 911.”
Shortly after that, a physician stopped to help. He also tried to reassure the teenage boy and get him away from the railing.
“He wouldn’t move. He wouldn’t say anything,” O’Neill said, adding that the boy's face looked blank and pained.
“It felt like forever, sitting right there over the interstate. The police came down I-15 with their sirens on and shut down one lane,” O’Neill said. “I was focusing on the (boy) instead of the interstate. (I was using all my) concentration to be there with him and connect with him and try to help him realize there were people there to support him and, hopefully, keep him from doing something rash.”
Still, she knew they were in a dangerous position with the traffic going by them as well as below them and was relieved when police officers arrived on the overpass bridge and did everything they could to reduce the lethality and hazards associated with the situation.
The police shut down both lanes of East Chubbuck Road.
An officer from the Chubbuck Police Department was able to pull the boy away from the railing to a safer area and O’Neill and the physician continued talking to him and reassuring him. Paramedics also responded to the scene and it's believed the boy was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
O’Neill, who has lost friends to suicide in the past and knows the devastation it causes, was grateful Thursday’s incident turned out the way it did and that no one got hurt purposely or accidentally.
“I felt really lucky to have been there to be able to help him and I’m really proud of the other people who saw a young man suffering and were able to rally behind him,” O’Neill said. “I am really appreciative of EMS and the police who safely helped him and treated him well.”
Through her work at the Southeast Idaho Area Health Education Center, O’Neill strives to increase the number of health care providers, including those who specialize in mental health, in rural and underserved areas.
She says there is a health care shortage in Idaho and there aren’t enough providers giving support for depression, anxiety and suicide prevention.
“I really worry about the mental health of the community and the kids particularly,” O’Neill said, adding that the youth have been cut off from their peers and support systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who may be contemplating suicide or just need to talk to someone can contact the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or text 208-398-4357 for help.
While she continues to look for more ways to bring other health care resources to Idaho, O’Neill says Thursday’s incident taught her there are other things that need to be addressed as well, like the safety of the East Chubbuck Road overpass bridge above Interstate 15.
“It was extremely frightening to see how easily this child could have jumped and ended his life,” she said. “This brought to my attention the significant risk this bridge poses to people in crisis and the entire community, particularly children.”
O’Neill says someone could trip and fall over the railing or a car could lose control and go over the side.
She would like to see improvements made to the bridge, similar to those at Pocatello's Monte Vista overpass, which she says has fencing that helps protect both pedestrians and drivers.
O’Neill has already written to Chubbuck officials about her concerns and says she plans to continue pushing for safety improvements to the East Chubbuck Road overpass bridge.
She said, “Please let us not wait until a tragedy occurs to act.”