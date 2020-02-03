MONTPELIER — The fate of a 110-year-old building that partially collapsed in Montpelier last week is still up in the air.
Radek Konarik, who owns the vacant building located at 1017 Washington, says he’s waiting to hear back from engineers and the insurance company as to whether or not the structure is salvageable.
“We don’t know which way to go (yet),” he said.
Konarik just purchased the building at the end of 2019. He planned to use the facility for storage and prep work associated with the local Butch Cassidy Museum, which he also owns.
The museum, which is housed in the last standing bank robbed by outlaw Butch Cassidy, draws thousands of visitors between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year, Konarik said.
“The influx of tourists has pushed me to get a bigger building for storage. There’s a lot of work behind the scenes,” Konarik said.
He bought the building on Washington so that he could do that work there and free up more space for new exhibits at the existing museum.
“(It would) help to make it better for everybody,” Konarik said.
Subsequently, the collapse of the building, and his plans, have been a big blow for him, he said.
The roof of the building fell around 4 p.m. on Jan. 28, taking a large part of the structure down with it and causing the windows in a neighboring vacant building to break.
No one was injured in the incident.
“There are still six apartments and three commercial places downstairs intact,” Konarik said, but added that the back of the building, which housed a ballroom, fell.
Officials with the Bear Lake County Assessor’s Office say the building was constructed in 1910 and was valued at just over $53,000.
The building has been used as a bar and restaurant in the past, but has been vacant for many years, according to local residents.
Konarik said the building needed to be fixed up, but he hadn’t started that process yet.
As of Friday, authorities were still trying to determine what caused the collapse. They said recent storms dropped a lot of snow in the area, which may have been a factor.
Konarik said he’s grateful no one was hurt in the incident, and he’s thankful to the City of Montpelier, local police and firefighters, as well as Sharp Insurance for their quick response and assistance in recent days.
“We are all safe and the public is safe,” Konarik said. “It’s a tragedy, but nobody died and nobody got hurt.”