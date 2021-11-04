For the first time in recent memory, a majority of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees will be parents come January following the results of Tuesday’s election.
In his bid for reelection, current board chair Dave Mattson lost to Deanna Judy — the parent of six former students of the district and a seventh currently enrolled at Franklin Middle School. Heather Clarke, the parent of a senior at Century High School, defeated Clayton Armstrong, and Angie Oliver, the parent of a senior at Highland High School and a freshman at Pocatello High School, ran unopposed.
The two incumbents not up for reelection, Paul Vitale and Jim Facer, as well as outgoing board members Mattson, Jackie Cranor and Janie Gebhardt did not have any current students enrolled in the district. Cranor and Gebhardt decided not to seek reelection.
While hot-topic social issues such as the national concern surrounding the perceived instruction of critical race theory and pandemic protocols including mask-mandates were central points in the weeks leading up to the election, it appears as if the concern among many local residents that parents’ voices were going unheard was the most important to local voters. The consensus sentiment among the three school board member-elects is that more parent representation on the board will certainly affect decision-making, but no single constituent group outside of students will receive favored treatment.
“I don’t know how it couldn’t,” Clarke said when asked whether a parent-majority on the board will affect its decision making. “I don’t see it being any more preferential to any constituent group, I just think it makes the issues more relevant to us. It won’t be a huge stretch to know what is going on in the schools, especially the one where my daughter is enrolled.”
Judy said that with several parents on the board, she is hopeful the board can find ways to foster a better connection with district parents.
“Will still have the perspective of Vitale and Facer, but to add the perspective from parents of current students will be a great way to open up communication,” Judy said. “I want parents to understand that even if decisions don’t go their way they are involved and connected with the board enough to understand why the decision was made.”
Oliver said she and the other two parents of current students will be more in touch with needs and issues surrounding students, and she, too, is hopeful their representation will lead to more involvement from other parents.
“I hope that the three new candidates that do have students in School District 25 will be more involved and that the concerns that parents have for their own students will have more of a say in what’s going on. In our district,” Oliver said. ”I think that’s why we saw several parents who chose to run for election this year. I do believe this will affect how we handle situations going forward, because as parents, we do have a very vested interest in what is happening at the schools because our own children are in the district.”
Clarke expressed some relief that her race against Armstrong was over, regardless of who won. Judy said the contest against Clarke and Armstrong was one in which she didn’t quite understand all of the differing dynamics, but that she, Armstrong and Oliver were united in certain aspects.
“The three of us were united in views,” she said. “All three of us are conservative and we all wanted parents to have more involvement and decision-making when it came to our children.”
Oliver described the Clarke-Armstrong race as being “very volatile” and a contest that appeared to fall on partisan lines.
“It’s really hard to say what happened in that race because some people really loved a candidate and others really hated them,” Oliver said. “I will say that race was really negative toward Clayton and I think that affected the outcome a lot.”
Each incoming board member expressed a desire to gain an understanding of the district before getting right to work, starting their tenures listening to the needs of students, teachers, administrators and other involved community members.
Clarke said she doesn’t really have an agenda, but has a strong interest in improving the district’s career technical education offerings and uncover mechanisms to address the shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers.
“I am really looking forward to getting beyond those contentious hot-button items and hammering out the real business of the district,” Clarke said.
Oliver, who has used a wheelchair for independent mobility since she was paralyzed as a 16-year-old Pocatello High School student, says she wouldn’t have been able to graduate with her class had her brother not been enrolled simultaneously to help her in and out of the school. She is hopeful that during her time on the board she can work to improve the care and services students with disabilities receive from the district.
“There are families who have members that have different disabilities that I don’t feel like the school board has really known how to accommodate or address,” said Oliver, adding, “and not just physical, but mental disabilities as well that parents are dealing with and we need to be more open in helping find solutions.”
For Judy, she wants to focus on removing the emotion from what have been contentious discussions — whether critical race theory is being taught in Gate City area schools and district-imposed mask mandates for example — and find ways to communicate more effectively. Additionally, she wants to explore ways to decrease class sizes and lessen the burden on overwhelmed teachers.
“Critical race theory is being talked about nationwide but it’s not really talked about in Pocatello very much and I think it’s important to talk about it,” Judy said. “The things that are of interest to people right now I am happy to talk about and not afraid to dive in. So many things are emotional topics, but I would really like to come together and talk about them.
Judy continued, “Also, I just really want to talk to teachers more and figure out how we could reduce class sizes. It makes a huge difference on the teachers.”
While the viewpoints of the new electees differ, each expressed a level of optimism and are excited to work together.
“I think we will be able to work with each other very well,” Judy said. “I think we all come from very different perspectives. I feel that every school board needs to have a balance. We can all disagree, but we can do so and respect each other’s opinions. There will be times where not everyone gets what they want all the time and that has to be OK.”