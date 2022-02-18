From left, Jill Robertson, Katie Gilbert, Samantha Christian, Haley McMichael, Sydney Stranger and Nichole Garza hold pizzas delivered Friday by McMichael to express appreciation to her child's teachers and staff at Lewis & Clark Elementary School.
Haley McMichael, left, holds a pizza with Lewis & Clark Elementary School Principal Nichole Garza.
KYLE RILEY/FOR THE JOURNAL
From left, Jill Robertson, Katie Gilbert, Samantha Christian, Haley McMichael, Sydney Stranger and Nichole Garza hold pizzas delivered Friday by McMichael to express appreciation to her child's teachers and staff at Lewis & Clark Elementary School.
POCATELLO — Haley McMichael made a big lunch delivery Friday to let the teachers and staff at her son's elementary school know how much they're appreciated.
McMichael brought 26 pizzas and 20 orders of bread sticks from Little Caesars to Lewis & Clark Elementary, 800 Grace Drive, where her son Felix is a second-grader.
McMichael said she's been disturbed by recent inaccurate "us-versus-them" accusations about Idaho's teachers, including that they're teaching critical race theory and indoctrinating students with their own liberal ideologies. McMichael emphasized that critical race theory, which examines the intersection of race and law in the U.S., isn't taught to Idaho school children. She's also found that her children's teachers have been transparent and open-minded in their dealings with parents, and she noted parents can always review their children's assignments and discuss concepts with them.
She's been especially troubled by legislation throughout the country limiting content teachers can cover and the recent banning of books in certain states.
"I thought about how much Lewis & Clark has done for my family over the years by giving my children dedication and by addressing issues and concerns we've had," McMichael said. "I have just been blown away by the level of involvement my children have received at Lewis & Clark."
McMichael said she got the idea to thank her school with lunch from a friend who delivered candy to her child's school teachers and staff.
"They all seem like the most positive people in the world," McMichael said. "We as parents need to be allies. Everything works better for our children if we work as a team."