About 94% of bankers surveyed this month reported a decline customer visits over the past two weeks, and nearly one-third surveyed said their bank had experienced higher loan delinquency rates as a result of the coronavirus threat, Goss said.
The survey’s confidence index, which measures how bankers feel about the economy over the next six months, sank to 27.4 from March’s 28.3.
The borrowing index rose to 75.8 from March’s 66.1 as more farmers took out loans, and the employment index fell to a record-low 9.4, down from 48.3 in March.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.