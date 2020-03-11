The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic as U.S. stocks plunged into bear market territory and several American cities joined European counterparts in banning large gatherings.
By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” that it had previously shied away from, the U.N. health agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” he said. “We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that sessions of a major conference in April, which features speeches by top leaders, will be done virtually because of the spread of the coronavirus.
The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days, but this year the speeches will only be broadcast via television and the internet. The only people allowed inside the church conference center on April 4-5 will be top leaders, their spouses, musicians, choir members and technicians, the church said in a news release.
“We are deeply concerned about the global spreading of illness caused by COVID-19. We have counseled with worldwide governmental, ecclesiastical, and medical leaders and have prayerfully considered the current circumstances,” the church said in the news release. “We want to be good global citizens and do what we can to control this contagious illness.”
The move marks the first time in more than 60 years since the Utah-based faith has taken this extraordinary step of barring church members from attending in person.
The church also said Wednesday it is canceling regional leadership conferences in parts of Asia, Europe, the US and Canada beginning on March 16, and that young church members preparing to go to missionary training centers in Utah and England will instead receive video training.
The battle to contain the epidemic in the U.S. also prompted the NCAA to announce its championship basketball tournament would be played later this month without fans. Several other college and professional sports events have been either cancelled or ordered played in empty venues.
So far, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. But there have been cases in neighboring states. A second case was reported in Utah this week. That patient is 60-plus year’s old and has traveled recently, according to the Utah Department of Health.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that a Montana resident visiting Maryland also tested positive for coronavirus recently. The incident, involving a woman in her 70s who had recently been in close contact with a confirmed case, is being classified as Montana’s first case.
While Idaho hasn’t had any confirmed cases yet, organizations in the state are already preparing for the impacts of COVID-19.
The Idaho Press reports Boise State University is holding all of its classes online Friday to prepare its students and campus for potential disruptions caused by the coronavirus. In addition, the popular Treefort Music Fest in Boise has been moved from March to September.
Portneuf Medical Center also announced on Wednesday that it was postponing its upcoming Teddy Bear Clinic and a seminar on women’s health.
For the global economy, virus repercussions were profound Wednesday, with increasing concerns of wealth- and job-wrecking recessions. U.S. stocks wiped out more than all the gains from a huge rally a day earlier as Wall Street continued to reel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,464 points, bringing it 20% below its record set last month and putting it in what Wall Street calls a “bear market.” The broader S&P 500, which professional investors care more about, is just 1 percentage point away from falling into bear territory and bringing to an end one of the greatest runs in Wall Street’s history.
Wall Street’s plunge followed a steep decline by markets across Asia, and was spurred in part by concerns over whether any economic response from Washington will be effective.
WHO officials said they thought long and hard about labeling the crisis a pandemic — meaning a new virus causing sustained outbreaks in multiple regions of the world.
The risk of employing the term is “if people use it as an excuse to give up,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief.
But the benefit is “potentially of galvanizing the world to fight.”
Underscoring the mounting challenge: The case count outside China has multiplied 13-fold over the last two weeks to over 118,000, with the disease now responsible for 4,291 deaths, WHO said.
With officials saying that Europe has become the new epicenter, Italy’s cases soared again, to 12,462 infections and 827 deaths — numbers second only to China.
Italy considered imposing tighter restrictions on daily life and announced billions in financial relief Wednesday to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus, its latest efforts to adjust to the fast-evolving crisis that silenced the usually bustling heart of the Catholic faith, St. Peter’s Square.
Premier Giuseppe Conte said he would consider requests from Lombardy, Italy’s hardest-hit region, to toughen the already extraordinary anti-virus lockdown that was extended nationwide Tuesday. Lombardy wants to shut down nonessential businesses and reduce public transportation.
These measures would be on top of travel and social restrictions that imposed an eerie hush on cities and towns across the country. Police enforced rules that customers stay 1 meter (3 feet) apart and ensured that businesses closed by 6 p.m.
The Post Register reports that 20-plus members of the Idaho Falls Ski Club who recently returned from a trip to northern Italy are in a 14-day period of self isolation, which the Centers for Disease Control has recommended for travelers from countries with widespread cases of COVID-19.
The Idaho Press says at least four Treasure Valley residents are also going through a quarantine period. They were on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland in California on Monday. There were 21 people on board that had tested positive for coronavirus.
None of the passengers on board will be exposed to the public before they complete a period of quarantine, the newspaper reports.
The effectiveness of travel restrictions and quarantines will likely drop substantially as COVID-19 spreads globally, making it impossible for countries to keep the virus out.
Health officials will also need to be more flexible in their coordinated response efforts, as the epicenters are likely to shift quickly and dramatically — as demonstrated by the recent eruptions in Iran and Italy.
In Iran, by far the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, the senior vice president and two other Cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Iran reported another jump in deaths, by 62 to 354 — behind only China and Italy.
In the U.S., the caseload passed 1,000, and outbreaks on both sides of the country stirred alarm. Officials in Seattle announced that public schools would close for about 53,000 students and large gatherings were banned in San Francisco and in Washington state, the hardest-hit U.S. state, with 25 deaths.
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders canceled primary election rallies Tuesday and left open the possibility that future campaign events could be impacted. President Donald Trump’s campaign insisted it would proceed as normal, although Vice President Mike Pence conceded future rallies would be evaluated “on a day to day basis.”
And at a Congressional hearing in Washington Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, sounded an alarm: “Bottom line, it’s going to get worse.”
Congresses’ in-house doctor recently told Capitol Hill staffers in a closed-door meeting that he expects 70-150 million people in the U.S. to contract the coronavirus, according to the news website Axios.
For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
But most people recover. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while more severe illness may take three to six weeks, the WHO says.