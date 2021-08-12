CHUBBUCK — The Palace Theatre in Chubbuck is back offering first class live musical performances on their stage after getting through the worst of the past shutdown due to COVID-19.
“We were closed during the shutdown but then we opened back up last year and we were just at a reduced capacity for the audience, with fewer actors,” said Jenna Davies, who co-owns the theater with husband, Chad.
So the theater wasn't seeing a full number of patrons initially, but they've been fully open since early last summer, she said.
And Davies says they have a continuing good slate of musicals planned for the theater at 158 E. Chubbuck Road.
First up is “Matilda the Musical,” which is based on the kids book by well known writer Roald Dahl, so it should be familiar to a lot of people, though it's a new performance for the Palace Theatre, she said.
The performance opens on Sept. 9 and runs until Oct. 9.
The show has a cast of 40, with lots of young people in the show.
Davies says the theater has rebounded and larger numbers of people are people coming back for the performances.
“We've been social distancing and cleaning and you know just carrying on and so everything is back up and running,” she said.
The theater holds about 180 chairs for those attending the performances.
“So we can handle a pretty good-sized crowd,” she said.
And, just before the holidays they're planning to offer the musical “White Christmas” after the showing of “Matilda the Musical.”
“That's a lot like the movie as well,” she said.
"White Christmas" is set to open Sept. 9 and run through October, according to Davies.
She says everyone is looking forward to them.
“The actors they're real excited,” Davies said. “They've been in rehearsals for about a month now or so and getting ready to be up on stage.”
All showings start at 7 p.m., according to Davies.
And each showing at the theater, which has been in business for around 20 years, runs about two hours.
Plus the theater does dinner shows on the weekends, she said.
“Friday and Saturday we do (a) show and dinner,” she said. “So the patrons can pick if they want dinner or if they just want to sit and watch.”
Monday and Thursday are show-only performances, but for those who decide to get the dinner, there are tables available.
She says people definitely seem ready to see more live performances.
“Our audience has been real receptive and happy to be out and about and attending a live show,” she said.
And people like the performances at the Palace Theatre, judging from the reviews left online by people who've attended the shows there.
“Excellent!” says one review. “Our first time attending — we live 2 hours away — and we plan on returning a couple of times a year.”
Another reviewer calls it a great dinner experience.
“If you are there for the full experience or just the production you will not be disappointed,” the reviewer said. “A very professional production after a nice meal and it's always a treat for a great date night.”
Another reviewer said, “We went to the production of Scrooge (Charles Dickens) with our daughter and granddaughter. Both the dinner and the play were outstanding. May have been the best prime rib I've ever had. Service was just right and I was totally amazed at the acting talent and choreography.”
Ticket information for the shows is available on the website for the Palace Theatre at palacetheatre.org and the phone number is 208-238-8001.