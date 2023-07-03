While any decision is likely still years away, it’s possible a second reservoir could be coming to the Oneida Narrows Reservoir area in Idaho’s Franklin County, about 20 miles northeast of Preston. That possibility also exists for Cutler Reservoir in northern Utah’s Box Elder County.
Both reservoirs are currently managed by the electric power company PacifiCorp, which serves customers across six states in the west and Pacific Northwest. The company uses the reservoirs to produce electricity.
The two sites are where the company is considering construction of a second reservoir to implement an energy storage system called pumped hydroelectric energy storage, according to David Eskelsen, spokesman for PacifiCorp.
Eskelsen said the company is beginning a feasibility study on whether the installation of pumped hydroelectric energy storage makes sense for either area — or possibly both.
“The feasibility study can take some time and we’re just now beginning to look at Oneida,” Eskelsen said.
How it works
Pumped hydroelectric energy storage is not a new technique — its first recorded use was in Switzerland in 1907, and it was first used in the United States in 1930.
The system’s use, however, would be new to both the Oneida Narrows and Cutler reservoirs. Idaho Fish and Game Technical Assistance Manager Becky Johnson, who has been in contact with PacifiCorp about the project, said in her four years in her position, Idaho has never had this type of energy storage system at one of its reservoirs.
Pumped storage hydroelectricity requires two bodies of water near one another — one at a higher elevation than the other. Water is pumped from the lower reservoir to the higher reservoir when there is low demand for energy. During peak demand times, water rushes through turbines to create electrical power.
This energy storage method isn’t a good fit for every reservoir, in large part because it requires a nearby elevation gain. That’s why PacifiCorp is considering both the Oneida Narrows and Cutler reservoirs — their mountainous terrain would work well for the creation of another reservoir at a different elevation from the existing one.
Additionally, Eskelsen said, pumped hydroelectric energy storage has valuable potential as opposed to chemical battery storage. It is more durable and has a higher density possible than storing energy in a chemical battery. In addition, he said, the necessary transmission connections — needed to transport the energy elsewhere from the reservoirs — already exist at both Oneida Narrows and Cutler reservoirs.
What is the process?
Eskelsen estimated the company might be between seven and 10 years away from building a second reservoir at either Oneida Narrows or Cutler reservoirs.
“So, it’s a long-term kind of project,” he said.
PacifiCorp is in the early stages of a feasibility study on both projects. The feasibility studies will examine the costs and benefits of installing pumped hydroelectric energy storage at either reservoir.
Eskelsen said the company makes those decisions in the context of its demand from its customers.
“Generally … we take a look at what we expect in terms of customer needs and the infrastructure required to supply that,” he said. “Every other year we update that plan.”
This is not the first time the company has considered the possibility of pumped hydroelectric storage in the area. Eskelsen said PacifiCorp has also looked at installing a system at the Dry Canyon Reservoir as well. That project, however, is more complex and is anticipated to take longer.
“Is it feasible to do this and what are the relative costs?” Eskelsen said.
Environmental impact and community outreach
In late June, PacifiCorp held a meeting with stakeholders in both Cassia County, Idaho, and Box Elder County, Utah. The meeting addressed the possibility of pumped hydroelectric energy storage at Cutler Reservoir specifically. PacifiCorp explained what installation of a system might look like in the area.
“I think generally people were interested in the concept; there is quite a bit of activity around that project and the reservoir,” Eskelsen said.
He clarified PacifiCorp is only considering construction on land the company already owns in both the Oneida Narrows and Cutler reservoir areas. Eskelsen told the Idaho State Journal it is still too early to estimate any environmental impacts from construction of the system in either reservoir.
“It’s a little early to say specifically because … we don’t have a specific site for our upper reservoir,” he said.
Johnson, at Idaho Fish and Game, said the department will examine the effect such a project might have on wildlife in the reservoir. Swans live in the water system, as do fish who rely on shoreline environments and she said fluctuating water levels could have an effect on those animals’ habitats. Johnson also noted, however, the project is not yet advanced enough for the department to know about any environmental impact it might have.
Eskelsen emphasized the fact that any project the company moves forward with will have to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, which aims to protect the natural environment. He also pointed out that pumped hydroelectric energy storage can make use of other renewable energy sources — such as solar and wind — to move the water necessary.
Regardless, the northern Utah and southeastern Idaho region is still likely years away from seeing a new energy storage project of this type from PacifiCorp.
“We are in the very early stages of this,” Eskelsen said.
