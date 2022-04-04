CHUBBUCK — A pillar of both the Southeast Idaho business community and the national towing industry has died.
Denny Jones, 81, started Denny's Wrecker Service in 1962. In addition to running a successful business for six decades, family members say Jones made his mark by giving back to the community.
He relished opportunities to play Santa Claus, he was extremely active in the local Lion's Club and for several years he offered free tows from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1 to keep impaired drivers off of the streets.
Jones' daughters DeAnn Wilson and Stephanie Sartin have been working for Denny's Wrecker Service, 4705 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck, and will run it heading forward on behalf of their mother, Shirley.
Jones was born and raised in Utah and moved to the Pocatello area when he was 18 to attend Idaho State College. He worked for Cowboy Oil delivering fuel oil. He eventually purchased his own truck to make fuel oil deliveries. He started Denny's Wrecker Service in 1962. He went on to buy out a few other area towing companies.
"A lot his competition used to work for him. He trained a lot of tow truck drivers," Wilson said.
Jones' daughter Cindy started another local towing business, Lee's Towing, with her husband Lee Madden. Denny's recently acquired Lee's Towing.
Jones is well known within the towing industry. He was been inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame. He also served on the Towing and Recovery Association Board for 20 years.
Wilson explained her father's greatest joy was playing Santa Claus for both Teton Auto Group, which is owned by her cousins, and for New Day Products and Resources.
"He said everyone should play Santa," Wilson said.
Jones was an avid fisherman, who spent the past 30 summers angling in Alaska, often bringing family members along.
Wilson said family consider it fitting that Jones died on April Fools' Day, since he had a reputation as a prankster and always had a one-liner at the ready.
For example, Jones met his wife, Shirley, while attending an auction, and he was fond of telling people, "I went to a junk auction and found a perfectly good wife."
"He had a great sense of humor," Wilson said. "He liked to tease everybody."