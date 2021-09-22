POCATELLO — On the eve of a big tournament, the Buetts family gathers to watch a 1987 sports drama about armwrestling, "Over the Top," starring Sylvester Stallone.
The Southeast Idaho family's own story would make a pretty good Hollywood script.
Siblings Austin and Madison Buetts both returned from the recent International Federation of Armwrestling world championships in Orlando, Florida, with gold medals.
And in the final competition of his long career, their father, Kevin Buetts, made a comeback from spinal surgery to achieve his life's goal of taking the podium on the world stage.
Madison, 18, who's studying at Idaho State University to become an occupational therapist assistant, claimed gold in her age group for both the left hand and the right hand.
Austin, a 16-year-old Highland High School student, took gold with his left hand, defeating an opponent from Costa Rica. When no one else in his age group signed up to compete in the right-hand category, Austin was bumped up to the 18- to 20-year-old division. The older competitors were shocked when a 16-year-old bested them all and emerged as champion.
"My favorite part of all this was it wasn't just me. It was my entire family," Austin said. "We all got to go home with medals."
Kevin, a 40-year-old former Pocatello police officer who now works for his father's local fencing business, had never finished higher than fifth place at the world championships prior to this month. Against his doctor's advice, he made a comeback following spinal surgery in 2012, unwilling to leave the sport without taking home a world championship medal.
"(Doctors) told me I'd never do it again," Kevin said.
During weigh-ins prior to the Sept. 16-17 competition in Orlando, Kevin was approached by a legend — a bald-headed behemoth with a long beard and arms like tree trunks.
"I'm guessing it's going to be you and me in the finals," the man known as "Monster" Michael Todd predicted to Kevin.
In an obscure sport, Todd is as close as there is to a professional, famous for his armwrestling training videos on YouTube.
Todd's prognostication about the matchup came true. The "Monster" and Kevin met in the championship round for both the right hand and the left hand.
Though armwrestling matches typically last under a second and a half, the men gave the crowd an epic show, grappling for close to 30 seconds in their last match — watch the pair on YouTube by searching "insane match at the world armwrestling championship." Kevin claimed two silvers, and he couldn't be happier about giving a legend all he could handle.
"He's an absolute stud. I've known him since my early 20s," Kevin said. "I don't really feel like this was a loss because I don't know if anyone expected me to slow him down."
It was a surreal moment for Kevin when he took the podium for a long-awaited medal ceremony.
"I'd always envisioned standing up there and holding the nation's flag and hearing the national anthem and taking in that moment," Kevin said. "What meant more to me was seeing my kids. Mine was neat but it didn't hold a candle to watching my babies go up there and not only do it, but to do it with class."
Kevin's father, Le Buetts, believes a key to the family's armwrestling success is that they've all dug countless postholes working for the family business, Buetts Fence Co., 6541 S. Fifth Ave. Growing up, Le had a knack for armwrestling. In fact, he was nearly unbeatable.
Le recalled a time when he took on the members of a football team, quickly beating them all in succession before polishing off their over-confident coach. Le never armwrestled in organized competitions, however.
Kevin was 17 when he discovered his passion for armwrestling. The family had just moved to Southeast Idaho from Texas, and they were watching the armwrestling competition at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
"I told Kevin, 'You ought to go up there. I doubt anybody is going to beat you,'" Le recalled.
Kevin entered in the novice division, and he was discouraged when he placed third. But a former U.S. arm wrestling champion, Bob Wardrip, was in the crowd watching and recognized Kevin's potential. In Wardrip's opinion, Kevin was the strongest kid in the field but had "no idea" what he was doing.
Wardrip — who has become a close family friend — began training Kevin, teaching him the proper grip and the correct way to position his body.
"Once he taught him, he was unstoppable," Le said.
In the ensuing years, Kevin won several state and national titles.
One of the reasons Kevin was so motivated in his comeback was to show his kids the value of never quitting.
"This was to look in the mirror and know you didn't give up — that you finished what you started," Kevin said.
Kevin, who once served as personal security to the 16th president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Thomas S. Monson, said he also competed to honor his other family — his former police colleagues.
Though he intends to continue with his training, Kevin will be watching future competitions from the stands cheering for a pair of favorites. He's also training a 14-year-old niece with incredible promise, Stacey Wigman.
Austin, is 6-foot-4 and weights 230 pounds. He believes arm wrestling is 70 percent about technique and 30 percent about strength.
Arm wrestlers typically use one of two common methods. Those who prefer the hook technique like to start a match by leaning sideways and attempting to "take the arm along with the body," Austin explained. His family uses the top roller technique — they lean back at the start of the match and use the momentum of their body as they push forward to take the opponent's arm down.
"My dad says the strongest guy can be in the room but if the other guy knows the technique he'll beat him every time," Austin said.
That said, having incredible strength certainly doesn't hurt. And Austin's power hasn't gone unnoticed by coaches involved in about every sport at Highland. For Austin, who started arm wrestling at 13, no other sport proved to be a good fit. Rather, he's chosen to involve himself in drama, acting in both school plays and community theater.
"Not a whole lot of people know arm wresting is a sport. I will tell people that it is and they think I'm joking," said Austin, who plans to become a mechanical engineer.
Madison started armwrestling at 15. It's taken her just three years to reach the apex of the armwrestling world.
"I told people before I left, 'Even if I get last place, how many people can say they've gone and participated in a world competition?'" she said. "Like no one."