POCATELLO — Bannock County prosecutors and the defense attorneys representing the local man accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Nori Jones in her Pocatello home in 2004 were back in court Tuesday to discuss the status of the case.
Brad Scott Compher, 44, of Pocatello, has been incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello since he was arrested and charged in September 2014 with felony first degree murder and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
Though Bannock County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Compher, who is by far the Bannock County Jail’s longest-tenured inmate, no trial date has yet been scheduled in his case. And with the Idaho Supreme Court’s Dec. 14 order indefinitely suspending jury trials in the state due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s anyone’s guess when Compher’s trial will begin.
Compher did not appear for the status conference hearing held Tuesday.
Pocatello police arrested Compher on Sept. 10, 2014, for allegedly killing Jones after an investigation uncovered DNA evidence placing him at Jones’ Pole Line Road home, the scene of the crime. Seven months later, Compher’s case was bound over from magistrate to district court and he was arraigned in Idaho’s 6th Judicial District on April 20, 2015, court records show. Compher waived his right to a speedy trial five months later, or a year after his initial arrest.
Then, between April 2016 and January 2017, Compher’s initial jury trial date of April 18, 2016, was rescheduled three times before it was removed from the calendar altogether, according to court records. The most recent jury trial for Compher was scheduled to begin on Sept. 15, 2020, but has since been vacated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No jury trial date is currently scheduled.
Bannock County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Parris is handling the case for the state of Idaho. Compher’s court-appointed attorneys are currently John Scott Andrew of Pocatello and contracted attorney Gary Edward Proctor of Baltimore, who has an extensive background handling capital cases.
In December 2017, Compher’s defense team filed a motion declaring Compher incompetent to stand trial. Judge Stephen Dunn first determined Compher was not competent to stand trial in February 2018. Compher was deemed dangerously mentally ill and ordered to undergo restorative processes with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare while in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction.
In Idaho, no law exists that affords an attorney the use of insanity as a defense in state courtrooms. Rather, Idaho courts determine whether a defendant is capable of criminal intent and if that defendant can understand the charges against him or her.
The 1960 U.S. Supreme Court case of Dusky v. United States established three basic requirements for competency to stand trial. First, a defendant must have a factual understanding of the court proceedings. Second, the defendant must have a rational understanding of the proceedings, and lastly, the defendant, Compher in this case, must have the rational ability to consult with and aid their counsel.
Both Compher’s attorneys and those representing the state of Idaho disputed the respective experts each party put before Dunn to argue whether or not Compher was competent to stand trial.
Ultimately, however, Dunn determined that Compher was competent to stand trial on July 25, 2019, though that was only the first portion of debate surrounding Compher’s competency. The following month, in August 2019, Compher’s defense team would file a motion stating they intended to call witnesses to testify in court who can say Compher is, while competent enough to stand trial, also intellectually disabled to a point that it would be unconstitutional for him to face capital punishment.
Bannock County prosecutors responded with a motion of their own disputing the claim and notifying their intent to call witnesses of their own to counter testimony from Compher’s experts.
Since then, both Compher’s defense team and Bannock County prosecutors have stipulated that the hearing for both parties to argue Compher’s level of intellectual disability is significant enough that it warrants an in-person hearing as opposed to the many remote hearings being held in courtrooms across the state because of the pandemic.
“Several experts have sent in opinions about whether Compher is intellectually disabled or not, and so what the court wants to do is hold a hearing so that we can cross-examine these experts,” Parris said. “With the way things are with COVID-19, nobody wants to travel so it’s hard to get experts, but we can’t even host live court hearings at this moment in time.”
Parris said that if the COVID-19 pandemic had not happened, it’s likely Compher’s trial would already be in progress, or at the very least scheduled.
Parris also said he doesn’t find the length of time it’s taken to adjudicate Compher’s case as unusual, despite the case having already lasted more than four times the average length to complete.
In Idaho, a statewide fund is in place to protect counties from taking on the full financial burden of a capital punishment case.
Every county in Idaho, except for Jefferson County, utilizes a Capital Crimes Defense Fund established in 1998 to help counties pay for trial expenses, the Idaho Press reported in 2016. In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the Bannock County Board of Commissioners contributed $36,000 and $41,000, respectively, to the Capital Crimes Defense Fund.
Pursuant to the fund, counties pay the first $10,000 of trial costs before submitting reimbursement claims to the fund, and they must pay the wages of the lead defense attorney.
In March 2013, a Joint Legislative Oversight Committee conducted a study regarding the state’s death penalty statute and expenditures after two people were executed within two years. As of 2013, 11 counties had been reimbursed more than $4 million for defense costs since 1998, according to the Idaho Press.
Capital cases in Idaho, between 1998 and 2013, took an average of about 14.5 months to adjudicate, regardless of whether they went to trial. That’s about 3.1 months longer than it takes to adjudicate non-capital cases, according to the state report.
For defendants who did go to trial, between 1998 and 2013, capital cases took an average 20.5 months to complete. Non-capital cases took about seven months less time to complete trial. Those state averages were regardless of whether the defendant was found guilty or not guilty. So far, Compher’s case has lasted over 75 months.
“There are a lot of things that have led to the delays in this case,” Parris said. “It’s a capital case so there is more work to be done. And there have been several arguments about competency and intellectual disability and it just takes time to work through those issues. Then with COVID-19 the situation became worse. That is an extenuating circumstance out of everyone’s control.”
If Compher is convicted of the first-degree murder charge in connection to Jones’ death and is sentenced to death, he will become the ninth offender awaiting execution in the state and the second to be placed on death row from convictions in Bannock County.
Sixth District Judge Peter McDermott sentenced James Hairston to death in November 1996 for murdering William “Duke” and Dalma Fuhriman, both 72, at their rural Downey farmhouse. Police said the robbery netted Hairston and an accomplice $30, a credit card and a saxophone.
Compher's attorneys are due back in court on Jan. 26 for another status conference hearing.