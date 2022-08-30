Lowell Hawkes at Pocatello Marathon

Lowell Hawkes, center, racing in the 2021 Pocatello Marathon.

 Photo courtesy of Mary McAleese Gate City Sports

POCATELLO — A longtime supporter and participant in the Pocatello Marathon could become the oldest person in the past decade to finish the 26.2-mile race on Saturday.

Mike Calley, the director of the Pocatello Marathon, says he believes that if retired local attorney Lowell Hawkes, who turned 80 this year, completes the entire marathon, he will become the oldest person to do so since Pocatello resident Roger Hauge finished the race in 5 hours and 14 minutes in 2011.

George Calley crossing the finish line at the 2021 Pocatello

George Calley, wearing bib No. 3001, crossing the finish line during the 2021 Pocatello Marathon.