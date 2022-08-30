POCATELLO — A longtime supporter and participant in the Pocatello Marathon could become the oldest person in the past decade to finish the 26.2-mile race on Saturday.
Mike Calley, the director of the Pocatello Marathon, says he believes that if retired local attorney Lowell Hawkes, who turned 80 this year, completes the entire marathon, he will become the oldest person to do so since Pocatello resident Roger Hauge finished the race in 5 hours and 14 minutes in 2011.
“Lowell has been a huge supporter of the Pocatello Marathon for many years,” Calley said. “He is one of the main reasons our medal is as cool as it is. He is a big financial backer and sponsor and I haven’t had a moment to double check but I believe he’s got to be one of the oldest marathon finishers that we will have ever had come Saturday.”
While Hawkes, whose law firm Lowell N. Hawkes Chartered is one of the major sponsors this year, will likely be the oldest marathon finisher, he’s not the oldest participant racing in the event.
Calley’s father, George, will own that designation this year with his participation in the 5-kilometer event at age 85.
George and Hawkes will be two of more than 700 people participating in the 22nd annual Pocatello Marathon this year, which will feature six different events.
The 26.2-mile, Boston-qualifying marathon begins at 6:15 a.m. on Buckskin Road finishing at Lower Ross Park, but there are plenty of other activities on-hand, including a half marathon, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer, 1-mile (18 and under) and For Kids “2” (0.2-mile for those 11 and under) run/walk events.
As of Monday, Calle said 180 people had registered for the full marathon, which starts at 6:15 a.m. The largest race will be the half-marathon, which starts at 8 a.m. and will feature 215 participants. At 8:45 a.m., the 10K, which had 100 registered participants, will start. Another 177 people had registered for the 5K, which starts at 9 a.m. Kids races start at 10:30 a.m. He said 49 kids had registered.
Outside of the more than 700 racers, at least 75 people have decided to roll their registration for this year’s race over to next year, Calley added.
Runners from 33 states and two countries, Canada and Australia, will be racing this year. The top locations represented are Idaho, Utah, Canada, Wyoming, Washington, Arizona and Texas, which each have double-digit participation numbers. Florida, Oregon and Indiana round out the top 10 locations.
“It’s a quick race that melds the big city flair with that small-town feel,” Calley said.
Calley said the Pocatello Marathon got its start over two decades ago under the Pocatello Sports Committee, which was created in 1987 to bring the NCAA national championship football game to Pocatello. Between 300 and 400 volunteers work to ensure the event runs smoothly every year.
Before the COVID-19 pandemi, participants were treated to a potato bar and barbecue at the finish line. The buffet-style meal won’t be offered again this year, however, but runners will be given pre-packaged snacks and beverages. Also, Calley said those who still need to replenish some additional nutrients can order something to eat or drink from one the food trucks at the finish line, which includes Zombwiches, Smokin’ Bud’s BBQ and Ice-edelic Pocatello.
Official 2022 Pocatello Marathon duffel bags will be given to each participant in the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K races during the packet pickup on Friday. The duffel bag will include the racer's timing bib, the 2022 Pocatello Marathon "Running the Gap" T-shirt and other goodies, Calley said.
In addition to Lowell N. Hawkes Chartered, the race is sponsored by Portneuf Health Partners, Idaho Central Credit Union, Taco Bell, Citizens Community Bank, Barrie’s Ski and Sports, and many others. For a full list of sponsors, visit pocatellomarathon.com/sponsors-table.
Through Wednesday, online registration will be $100 for the marathon, $90 for the half marathon, $55 for the 10K and $50 for the 5K. There is no same-day registration but interested racers can register between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday at the race packet pickup location, the Grand Idaho Inn and Suites, located at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. The price of the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K increase by $15 on Friday.
Calley said there are several marathon spots still available and a limited number of spots available for the other five events.