On Friday, February 5, 2021 at approximately 6:08 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash eastbound US30 at milepost 417, near Georgetown.
Jeffrey Nickols, 29, of Parma was traveling eastbound on US30 in a 2020 Peterbuilt semi tractor hauling a cattle trailer. Nickols struck an elk on the roadway, and lost control of the vehicle.
Subsequently the vehicle rolled off the left shoulder. The trailer was loaded with approximately 90 cattle and 31 of them died at the scene of the crash. Nickols was wearing a seatbelt.
Lanes of travel were partially blocked for approximately 6 hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office, Bear Lake Fire and Rescue, Idaho Transportation Department and Brands division of the Idaho State Police.