Over 20 artists from Southeast Idaho gathered in Bingham County last week to paint nature scenes from all over the region.
The Plein Air Paint Out festival, held in Bingham County June 14 through June 17, was organized by the Bingham Arts Council to give local artists an opportunity to express their creativity in the nature of Southeast Idaho.
Ken Spencer, Bingham Arts Council President and professional plein air painter, described plein air painting as “the artist’s golf.”
“(Artists) get together and go out to paint on location,” Spencer said. “There's enough of the local artists that enjoy painting outdoors in Bingham County that we wanted to create an event and celebrate our community and our area and invite others to come and do the same.”
The subject of the art pieces include towns, farmland and nature scenes in Bingham County. The art was made with the artist's choice of medium, including oils, watercolors or acrylics.
Spencer shared the importance of creativity in his life and why that inspires him to host community art events.
“Creativity is core to human life and expression,” Spencer said. “There's not always support for that in school systems due to budget restraints and things. There are so many young and old who have a longing to create, and we specifically strive to fill the niche of the visual arts. I think it's just central to human nature to want to create. Humans have been creating prior to recorded history like cave paintings and such, which is part of human nature to do. We feel like in our own little way, we are serving a community that doesn't have a lot of history or resources to do that and hopefully that'll grow.”
Four years in the making, the Bingham Arts Council has strived to create “an opportunity for local artists to grow and learn,” Spencer said.
The arts council hosts multiple events throughout every year and gives local artists the chance to exhibit their creations.
“We have educational events and an opportunity for the artists to exhibit,” Spencer said. “We have things like the plein air event as well as the Juried Exhibition in the fall and some other events that go through the year. We also sponsor a children's exhibition, meaning middle school age, and then we sponsor a high school show as well. We try to support and encourage artists of all ages and all skill levels to make the world a beautiful place.”
Spencer described how he developed his career in fine arts.
“I've been painting professionally for close to 30 years,” Spencer said. “I was trained as an illustrator and I lived and worked on the East Coast in the New York area. I lived in New Jersey but commuted into Manhattan to do freelance illustration. I lived there for about seven years, and then in 2000 we moved to Idaho and I've pretty much pursued a fine art career since then.”
All of the paintings from the Plein Air Paint Out event will be shown in a gallery at the Candy Jar at 105 NW Main St. in Blackfoot. The public is encouraged to observe the gallery during business hours from June 19 to Aug. 4. The Candy Jar is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Bingham Arts Council will also have a Juried Exhibition in the fall hosted by the Candy Jar. Artists over the age of 18 who are interested in participating can submit their work digitally on the Bingham Arts Council’s website.
