Plein Air Paint Out festival

Local artists paint nature scenes during the Plein Air Paint Out festival held in Bingham County June 14 through June 17.

 Photo courtesy of Ken Spencer

Over 20 artists from Southeast Idaho gathered in Bingham County last week to paint nature scenes from all over the region.

The Plein Air Paint Out festival, held in Bingham County June 14 through June 17, was organized by the Bingham Arts Council to give local artists an opportunity to express their creativity in the nature of Southeast Idaho.

An artist paints a nature scene during the Plein Air Paint Out festival held in Bingham County June 14 through June 17.
An artist paints a nature scene during the Plein Air Paint Out festival held in Bingham County June 14 through June 17.

