Over 1,800 local Idaho Power customers are without electricity as a result of a vehicle striking a power pole along the Pocatello-Chubbuck border.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Quinn Road and Yellowstone Avenue near Pine Ridge Mall.
The impact of the vehicle severed the power pole at its base, downing wires on the roadway.
The vehicle left the scene following the crash and police are currently searching for it, authorities said. No description of the vehicle has yet been released.
Police and fire units responded to the crash and have shut down the West Quinn-Yellowstone intersection as well as other nearby streets.
The public should stay away from the area until the power pole and downed wires can be repaired.
The crash has caused a blackout impacting over 1,800 Idaho Power customers in much of Chubbuck and in northern Pocatello.
Idaho Power expects to have electricity fully restored to everyone in about two hours.