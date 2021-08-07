POCATELLO — Over 2,000 Idaho Power customers are currently without electricity in the Pocatello area.
The outage occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday and has left eastern Pocatello and areas east of the city without electricity.
Idaho Power said the cause of the blackout remains under investigation.
The utility expects to have power restored to all customers by 1 a.m. Sunday.
Several traffic lights in the eastern Pocatello area are reportedly without power so motorists should use caution while driving until electricity is restored.
