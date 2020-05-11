CHUBBUCK — One person was injured on Monday afternoon when an unoccupied and out-of-control car that had been involved in a multi-vehicle wreck crashed into the FedEx Office Print & Ship Center at 4165 Yellowstone Ave. in front of the Pine Ridge Mall.
The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. when the car and an SUV collided at Yellowstone Avenue and the Pine Ridge Mall entrance. After the initial impact, the two women who occupied the car involved in the crash exited their vehicle but the car resumed moving, police said.
The unoccupied car hit another occupied car and continued rolling, smashing into and through the facade of the FedEx store and finally coming to a stop in the store’s counter area, police said. One of the women who got out of the car suffered injuries in the initial collision with the SUV and was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Chubbuck police said she’s expected to survive.
Police said that luckily no one else was injured in the incident, which was miraculous considering the FedEx store was open with multiple people present when the out-of-control and unoccupied car breached the building.
The FedEx store is currently closed because of the significant damage it suffered in the crash and it’s uncertain when it will reopen.
Chubbuck police said they’re investigating the incident and plan to cite one of the drivers involved for causing the initial accident at Yellowstone and the mall entrance.
Police have not released the names of any of the people involved in the incident.