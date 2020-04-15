POCATELLO — Police and fire units responded to a local car dealership after an SUV crashed into the business on Wednesday afternoon.
The 2:15 p.m. incident at Teton Honda on Hurley Drive left the adult male driver of the Chevy SUV with minor injuries. He was transported via private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
Pocatello police said the driver was an employee of the dealership who apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed the SUV into and through one of the dealership's garage doors and then struck another garage door on the other side of the dealership before the vehicle came to a stop.
The garage doors suffered extensive damage during the incident.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics treated the SUV's driver at the scene before he was transported via private vehicle to PMC.
His name has not been released.
Teton Honda remains open for business despite the damage caused by the SUV.