POCATELLO — Multiple storage units were damaged when they were struck by an out-of-control car on the city's west side on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. when the driver of an Oldsmobile Intrigue sedan traveling southbound on the 1800 block of North Arthur Avenue lost control of the vehicle, Pocatello police said.
The car left the roadway and crashed into the Sawtooth Storage Co. along North Arthur. At least two of the storage units on Sawtooth's property were significantly damaged along with their contents.
The car was totaled in the collision.
The adult male driver of the car was cited and released for reckless driving following the crash, Pocatello police said. He was the car's lone occupant.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics responded to the crash but the driver of the car was not transported to the hospital.
His name has not been released.
Pocatello police said the crash remains under investigation.
One lane of North Arthur was shut down for over an hour because of the crash.