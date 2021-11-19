POCATELLO — Challenger David Worley has a slight fundraising edge over Mayor Brian Blad as the Nov. 30 special election draws near, according to recent campaign finance reports.
The reports show Worley brought in $28,162 from Sept. 2 through the end of October, about 43 percent of which came from donors from outside of the city — mainly from the East Coast.
Worley forced a runoff election against Blad during the Nov 2 general election, when Blad failed to secure more than 50 percent of the total votes cast. In a field of five candidates, Blad received 46.18 percent of the vote total to Worley's 33.51 percent.
Records show Worley has received another $11,000 in donations since the end of October, including a pair of $1,000 donations from out of state. Worley's wife and campaign manager, Barbara, said he's raised an additional $7,000 that have yet to be included in the Idaho Secretary of State's records, bringing his fundraising total to $18,000 since the general election. The contributions that have yet to be tallied include a pair of small out-of-state donations.
"We did see a very large influx of interest and offers for volunteers immediately following the election," Barbara said. "We have ramped up our campaign efforts because we have had more volunteers and more donors and more willingness to help out on our campaign. We’ve been overwhelmed with a lot of the support we’ve received since the general election."
By comparison, Blad raised $27,107 from Aug. 10 through the end of October. Blad has raised another $3,000 since the end of October, according to the state's records.
Reports show Blad received $2,500 in contributions from donors who reside outside of the city: His son Ben, of New York, gave his campaign $1,000; his son-in-law Kevin Gan, of New York, contributed $1,000; and an Idaho Falls resident who works in Pocatello, Mario Ciciliot, gave $500.
"What is the interest the East Coast has on a mayoral race, a municipal race, in Idaho, where quite frankly most people don't know where Pocatello, Idaho, is?" Blad asked. "It raises red flags to me."
Barbara said the nearly $15,000 her husband has raised to date from outside of the city came mostly from close friends. She considers it to be "not notable at all" that close friends would wish to support her husband's endeavors. Barbara noted that some of the Idaho residents from other cities who supported her husband's campaign have business interests in Pocatello and pay taxes here.
Worley is a Pocatello High School graduate who joined the Pocatello-based 1-148th Field Artillery Battalion of the Army National Guard out of high school and lived in Virginia while serving as a U.S. Army officer.
"The people who donated from out of state are all personal friends who have zero political or economic interest in the outcome of the election," Barbara said, adding the donors have no other ties to Pocatello than "personal friendship."
Worley's opponents have singled out a $1,000 contribution made on Sept. 27 by Morton Blackwell, of Arlington, Virginia. Blackwell is the president of the Leadership Institute, a foundation established in 1979. According to the Leadership Institute's website, its purpose is to "prepare conservatives for success in politics, government and the news media."
"David is a personal friend (of Blackwell's)," Barbara said.
Barbara believes her husband's fundraising success evidences that his message about "taxes and personal liberties" has resonated with the public.
"I am offering the citizens of Pocatello a clear choice between two fundamentally different views on government. I will fight for our freedoms; my detractors have shown in word and deed they will not," Worley wrote in a guest column that ran in the Idaho State Journal shortly before the general election.
Some local donors who supported Worley include Larry Bybee, Carl Durk, John Christensen and Stephen Yadon, who contributed $1,000 each.
Blad has had financial support from local unions including $1,000 from the Pocatello firefighters' political action committee and $1,000 from the local police union's political action committee. He's also received contributions totaling $4,000 from members of the Meador family and $600 donations from Portneuf Development, which is involved in building the city's Northgate development, and Ken Pape, who is the director of operations for Portneuf.
"My message right now is experience matters and we are at a time right now in Pocatello where we're going to grow or we're going to stop," Blad said.
Blad said he's stepped up his campaigning compared with prior to the general election, and he's been running TV, newspaper and radio advertisements.
"We're taking this runoff very serious and we're not easing up," Blad said.