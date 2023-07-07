Vets

The Idaho Humane Society, based in Boise, has often been a source for low cost veterinary care for Idahoans’ pets, according to Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, the chief executive officer of the Idaho Humane Society. But a nationwide veterinarian shortage that includes Idaho makes those needs more difficult to accommodate, he said.

 Idaho Humane Society Photo

There is a national veterinary shortage, and it has been affecting Idaho severely. According to leaders of local animal shelters and veterinarians, it has led to more expensive costs for treatment, longer waiting times for appointments and an uptick in pet surrenders and unnecessary euthanasia.

According to a study conducted by MARS Veterinary Health, nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians will be needed to meet the needs of veterinary health care by 2030. That shortage has caused the price of veterinary treatment in the U.S. to increase.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.