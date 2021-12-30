POCATELLO — Being related to not just one, but two people who are alive today because of organ donors, it’s no surprise that a 15-year-old local boy was able to help save the lives of four people when he died following a tragic two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Pocatello on Dec. 23.
The final act of selflessness was nothing out of the ordinary for Jorden Breen, a charming and charismatic teenager known to his family, friends and coworkers as the first to volunteer when someone needed help or a task needed finished.
“From the time he was a little boy, Jordan was a chatterbox and just the biggest helper,” said his cousin Shelby Boyer-Facer. “He was the first to jump up and lend a helping hand or give you a big hug when he saw you.”
Breen cared so much and was so enthusiastic about everything he did that hard work became second nature to him, Boyer-Facer said. He started working as a prep-cook and busboy at Elmer’s on South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello shortly after his 15th birthday in April and was so proud to have purchased a GMC Yukon with his own hard-earned money.
"Everyone of us noticed he stood tall, proud and more confident after only his second day on the job,” said Breen’s grandmother Cindy Madden. “He absolutely loved his job."
While Breen and Madden were always close, the two will forever share a unique connection — one that holds a special place in the hearts of their extended family and will allow for parts of Breen to live on even after his untimely death. Both Breen and Madden share a connection of organ donation. Breen’s uncle, Travis Jones, is also alive today after receiving a heart transplant.
“(Madden) is alive today because of organ donation,” Boyer-Facer said. “She was actually in Utah at the top of the transplant list and was not going to survive unless she received a kidney transplant.”
Like Madden, two other people in need of transplants received kidneys from Breen. In total Breen helped save the lives of four people by way of organ donation — one person received Breen’s pancreas and a kidney, another person received his other kidney, his heart went to a third person and a fourth received his liver, Boyer-Facer said.
As of now, Breen’s family only knows basic identifying factors about the four recipients of his organs, but Boyer-Facer said a process exists for Breen’s mother, Amanda Christian, to write a letter that is then coordinated through the transplant hospital’s organ procurement organization and ultimately sent to the recipient family. From there, it’s possible the recipient family could agree to meet with Christian. Boyer-Facer said she is sure Christian will explore the process and perhaps one day hear the sound of her son’s beating heart once again.
Not just a hard worker, Breen played hard, too, Boyer-Facer said.
“He has had a love for cars, football and dirt bikes since a young age,” she said. “Jorden played football from the time he was 12, playing for the Saints in the local youth league and then at Pocatello High School his freshman and sophomore year. He got his first dirt bike at a young age and loved to cruise around on his Mom and Grandma's property.”
He was a great student and was known as the class clown for as long as anyone can remember, Boyer-Facer said. He carried that same energy with him into the work setting, too.
“We learned from Jorden’s coworkers that he would introduce himself as 'Jose' to the new hires,” Boyer-Facer said. “We are told Jorden had big dreams of becoming a chef one day.”
Dee Holsten, the general manager of Elmer's said about Breen, “There are BIG shoes to fill in that prep area,” adding that the front of house and back of house employees would fight over who got Breen for the day because he was such a hard worker.
"Jorden was that kid that seriously every mom wanted their daughter to date," Holsten said. "He was such a gentleman. He never had a bad day at work. Always, always smiling."
Yes he worked hard and played harder, but what helped define Breen was the insurmountable amount of love he offered.
“Everyone kept Jorden on his toes, especially the young kids,” Boyer-Facer said. “That seemed to be his place in the family. He enjoyed being with the adults but his place that he was most comfortable with was with the younger kids. No matter the age he loved playing with them and teaching them different things.”
He was an expert fort-builder, too, Boyer-Facer said, adding that he was sure to share his knowledge with his favorite cousin Emmy, who was with him in the Yukon at the time of the crash.
Breen was driving his GMC Yukon eastbound on Highway 30 around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 when he collided with a westbound Kenworth semi. The wreck remains under investigation by state police.
The 49-year-old Idaho Falls man who was driving the semi was not transported to the hospital but Emmy was taken via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Breen, who had to be extricated from his totaled GMC Yukon, was transported via ambulance to PMC and was then airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital. Boyer-Facer said Breen was officially declared dead on Christmas Day but remained on life-support systems for organ donation until the morning of Dec. 27.
“Jorden was Emmy's best friend and favorite cousin,” Boyer-Facer said. “She could talk about him for days. He taught her so much. Jorden is her hero, and our hero, really, in more ways than we'll ever know."
Emmy once hid in a different grandmother’s basement, telling her grandmother she could only come look for her after she called out that she was ready to be found.
“After an hour with no call out from Emmy, grandma finally went down to check on her and it took her forever to find her,” Boyer-Facer said. “Emmy had barricaded herself inside of her playroom and it was Jorden who had taught her how to do that.”
Breen’s family have said that they are grateful for the doctors and nurses who treated him.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for Breen’s expenses and donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3JgEamL. As of Thursday evening, about $16,200 of a $50,000 goal had been raised.