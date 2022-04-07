POCATELLO — Idaho State University supporters now have the opportunity to take home a piece of Holt Arena, which has been home to Bengal sports for half a century.
Holt Arena is undergoing a major renovation, and the original seats are being removed to make way for new seats. The old seats are available to purchase for $50 each.
ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said each sold seat will come with a commemorative package and label. Within the first few hours of the seats being up for sale on Wednesday, Thiros said more than 200 were sold.
"Ever since we announced the improvements people have been asking, 'Will we be able to buy the old seats from Holt Arena?'" Thiros said. "People will I'm sure make different types of furniture out of them — lawn chairs, benches, maybe they'll turn up in the lobbies of popular restaurants that have been in Pocatello a long time as part of the local history and culture."
The original seats now available for purchase come in yellow, green, brown, blue and orange. Visit https://www.isu.edu/holt/ to order one online. Requests to purchase seats will be accepted through Nov. 30.
Funds from seat sales will go to the Champions Fund to enhance program performance and the experience of student athletes.
Furthermore, 500 of the arena's old seats were set aside to be used in training exercises for emergency responders practicing how to handle disaster scenarios at the university's Disaster Response Complex.
The renovation of the arena's north side started last week and should finish by September, in time for fall football. After the completion of the football season, work will commence on the south side of the arena. The renovation entails installing 19-inch seats in the general admission area and 21-inch, padded seats in the premium area. A roomy, new president's deck is planned, with seating available in groups of eight.
Leaks in the roof will be repaired. Seating will made accessible, and tunnels, ramps and entry ways will be reconstructed.
Thiros said the renovation should have a positive impact on recruiting. She said the arena is already impressive and she believes student athletes will be proud to play in a "well-branded, nice looking arena."