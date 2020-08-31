TILLAMOOK, Oregon (AP) — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers.
Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Oregon, was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark.
KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it.
However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers.
The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries.