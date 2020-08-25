Al’s Sporting Goods will open its Idaho Falls location for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday.
“We want people to come on in and meet our team, said Marilyn Curtis, human resources manager said. “We’re very excited.”
Monday will be the store’s “soft opening,” with a larger grand opening set for Oct. 1. The grand opening will have a ribbon cutting and sales.
“The grand opening will be a great celebration with lots of deep deals and discounts that day,” Curtis said.
The Idaho Falls store will be the sports gear and apparel company’s third location and its first outside Utah. The approximately 30,000-square-foot store is located in the former Toys-R-Us building on East 17th Street.
According to Curtis, the owners partly chose Idaho Falls after noticing how many customers at their other locations were from here.
“A lot of the Idaho Falls community already knows Al’s Sporting Goods because they shop in our Logan store often,” Curtis said.
The company has created a significant number of jobs in the community. Managers have hired 60 employees so far and are still looking to fill an additional 10 spots.
“You will find staff in every department that can help you. When we hire, we hire specialists for those departments. They have to do the sport that they’re working in,” Curtis said.
According to its website, Al’s Sporting Goods “all began with a man named Alvin ‘Al’ Moroni Larsen who had $500 and a dream.” First opening in 1921, the company will celebrate 100 years in business this April. It has found success in Utah and sought to expand in recent years. Its Logan flagship store is a 120,000-square-foot retail complex. It opened its second location in Orem in 2017.
The fact that the company remains relatively small has allowed it to focus on creating a specific customer experience, Curtis said.
“Al’s is a destination and an experience. It isn’t just come in, get what you need and run away. It’s a family-owned and a family-oriented company. ... When you shop at Al’s Sporting Goods, it’s a family-feel when you walk in,” Curtis said.
The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is located at 2395 E. 17th St.