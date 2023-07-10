Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is shown in his office on Jan. 17.

Supporters of the Open Primaries Initiative filed a lawsuit Monday asking the Idaho Supreme Court to repeal and replace the ballot titles assigned to the initiative by Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

The coalition Idahoans for Open Primaries had announced on July 3 that it would file the lawsuit, contending the assigned titles were false and misleading, the Idaho Press previously reported.

