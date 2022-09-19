Juniper tree removal

An open house to discuss the removal of juniper trees in the Highland hills area is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Satterfield and Summit drives.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A local realty group is encouraging residents living in the hills near Highland High School on the city’s east side to attend an open house where firefighters and officials will discuss the reduction of many of the area’s juniper trees.

Ryan Satterfield, the president and development manager at Satterfield Realty & Development, Inc., says the group is officially opposed to the city of Pocatello’s plan to reduce the number of juniper trees in the Highland hills area to about 20 per acre.

