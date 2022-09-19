POCATELLO — A local realty group is encouraging residents living in the hills near Highland High School on the city’s east side to attend an open house where firefighters and officials will discuss the reduction of many of the area’s juniper trees.
Ryan Satterfield, the president and development manager at Satterfield Realty & Development, Inc., says the group is officially opposed to the city of Pocatello’s plan to reduce the number of juniper trees in the Highland hills area to about 20 per acre.
“There's tons of people that are affected by this,” Satterfield said. “We're trying to inform people so that everybody's aware of what's happening and so they know whether or not it’s something that they agree with. I mean, we've taken the position that we're not in support of removing that many trees, but understand that there is certainly always a need for fire mitigation.”
The plan to remove the juniper trees is part of Pocatello’s 2022 East Bench Wildfire Mitigation Project, which calls for the mitigation of juniper trees on approximately 69 acres of city-owned gullies and ravines east of Satterfield Drive, Summit Drive, Ridgewood Road and Shadow Pines Way, according to an informational page on the city’s website.
“(The primary objective of the project) is to reduce the dense ladder fuels on city property in the wildland-urban interface areas of the East Bench,” the city’s website says. “This project includes removal of juniper trees and other vegetation through mastication, lop and scatter and piles. Trees will be thinned to a density of 20 trees per acre.”
The project is set to start around Nov. 1 and is anticipated to be completed by no later than March 1, 2023. The Pocatello Fire Department will burn the remaining slash piles when the weather conditions are favorable, most likely winter 2023/spring 2024, the city’s website says.
Pocatello Fire Department Assistant Chief of Support and Public Safety Nick Christensen says the project has been in the works for at least a year now and is being funded by grant money provided by the Idaho Department of Lands.
For Satterfield, the issue isn’t necessarily the removal of the juniper trees, but really how many of the trees will be reduced.
“I am mostly concerned with the aesthetics that the trees provide to these areas,” he said. “If (the city) were to go in and remove the junipers, because junipers are a higher fire risk, but had a plan in place to add other types of vegetation we would be fully in support of that. We just feel that taking some of these areas that have like 200 trees per acre down to 20 trees per acre is just going to leave a lot of dry, bare hillside that just frankly doesn't look very good at all. There's also wildlife concerns and erosion concerns that go along with all of that of course.”
Satterfield said the people that choose to live in the Highland hills area appreciate the juniper trees and frequently enjoy seeing them in their views of the landscape and recreating around them.
Satterfield is encouraging all residents in the area to attend the open house to discuss the project, set from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the corner of Satterfield and Summit drives.
Additionally, Satterfield said much of the land that contain the juniper trees set to be removed was actually donated from the Satterfield Realty Group and that it may reconsider future donations if the city determines it necessary to remove such a large number of the trees from the region.
“People are going to take different sides on this and I think as a property owner you have every right to remove the trees that are on your property,” Satterfield said. “But when the municipality gets involved it's a little more complex because there's multiple stakeholders that are taking advantage of these public areas. … In the end, this is probably something that's a done deal. I think it's going to happen anyway. But hopefully it doesn't take too many people by surprise when it does happen. And then it also will affect our view moving forward in whether or not we donate ground to the city like we have in the past.”