POCATELLO — A two-year, multi-million dollar renovation of a once-dilapidated three-story building on West Center Street is nearing completion and an open house has been scheduled for next week.
Now known as the Riverside Apartments, the building boasts 18 studio-style and 10 single-bedroom apartments, complete with a full kitchen, bathroom and on-site washers and dryers.
Chris Petersen and his father, Shane, of the Pocatello-based construction company CP Integrity Construction, and about 100 other contractors worked tirelessly over the past two years to transform what had become a safe haven for drug users into a modern, livable apartment complex.
“We ended up pulling out close to 1 million pounds of garbage out of here,” Petersen said. “There was so much garbage that we spent three months collecting it all and getting it out of the building.”
The renovation process was a massive undertaking, Petersen added. The building’s roof was replaced, the interior was stripped down to the bare bones, an outdated boiler system was replaced with central air for the hallways (individual mini-split systems heat and cool each apartment) and the east side of the building was repaired after it had sunk about six inches over the last few decades.
“As we were completing the renovation we had an older gentleman in his 70s who approached us and told us that the old boiler system used to be on a military ship before it was decommissioned,” Petersen said. “They floated it up the Portneuf River system right here to the apartment complex and installed it here in the basement. We also had another gentleman that was a plumber who worked on the boiler system 40 years ago who told us there was a leak for years and that’s why the east corner sank about six inches before they finally found and repaired the leak.”
Originally constructed in the early 1900s, Petersen says the building once housed 49 studio apartments with about 144 square-feet of space each, of which some had small vanity sinks. There were communal bathrooms and kitchen spaces before the remodel as well, Petersen added.
Each of the apartments now come with a sink, new refrigerator, electric stovetop and a microwave. The entire building has luxury vinyl plank flooring installed throughout. Additionally, the building boasts a state-of-the-art security system with surveillance cameras on the exterior of the building and inside the hallways and stairwells. A key fob provides access to the laundry rooms on the first and second floors, Petersen said.
Each apartment is between 250 and 400 square feet and rents for between $650 and $750, Petersen said.
The most difficult part of the renovation process was dealing with the numerous shortages for supplies and materials, said Petersen, adding that he waited for months for cabinet toe kicks and fire suppression materials. Also, Petersen said the Pocatello Building Department was tremendous throughout the process and offered a huge amount of kudos for its support along the way.
For the first six months of the renovations, Petersen said builders encountered several incidents in which graffiti was spray painted on the exterior, windows were broken out and construction tools were stolen from the job site. Since that time, however, there have been no reported issues, he added.
The Utah-based BB&T Rental Properties owns the building and Atlas Properties will serve as the management company, Petersen said.
“BB&T is a collective group of phenomenal investors down in Salt Lake City who are constantly acquiring run-down or dilapidated properties in historic areas, renovating them and improving those areas,” Petersen said. “Over the last three years my general contracting company CP Integrity Construction has been getting tons of investors out of California and Utah asking us to fix up these older apartments that have depreciated and worn out. These are great investments for them because the communities they are coming from are heavily picked over and there is just so much more competition.”
Anyone interested in living at the Riverside Apartments is encouraged to attend an open house scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 6. Applications will be available on site and tours of the building will be provided.