POCATELLO — An orthodontist is inviting the public to the grand opening of his new practice in Pocatello.
Tyler Leavitt was born in Pocatello and grew up in Blackfoot, so he's familiar with the area.
“We have a ton of family and friends here in the Southeast Idaho area,” he said.
He says he's had a lot of good private practice experience with another practice in Colorado and he enjoyed it there. But he and his wife, Leslie, wanted to come back home, where he's now opened Leavitt Orthodontics.
“Our hearts were always here in Idaho,” he said.
He says there is something sweet about the people in Idaho and they're nice and humble and want to help each other.
And he wants to bring all that he's learned along the way back to Idaho to help people who face issues with their teeth and jaws.
“We've had a unique opportunity to learn from a lot of great orthodontists,” Leavitt said. “And we just wanted to pick and choose the greatness out of that, and it's really boosted our career.”
He's grateful for the mentoring that he's had and how he can now use that knowledge to benefit patients in Southeast Idaho.
“We have something special here,” he said. “So let's take it back to Idaho and let's run with it.”
On Thursday people can tour his new practice from 4 to 8 p.m. at 1455 Bench Road in Pocatello. Members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to participate in a ribbon-cutting set for 5:15 p.m.
Leavitt started taking over the practice in March from orthodontist Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, who has now retired.
And Leavitt aims to continue the legacy created by Van Dyke and build on the relationships he developed with the community over the last 20 years.
Meanwhile the Leavitts, who have three kids, have been enjoying Southeast Idaho.
Leavitt says he recalls going to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot when he was young, so they took their kids to the recent fair.
“It was really good,” he said.
He said the food was great and they had a good time enjoying what the fair had to offer.
“That's a great memory I have as a kid and it was really fun to bring our own kids and family and go out there and just say hi to everybody back home,” he said.
Orthodontists specialize in aligning jaws and teeth. All orthodontists are dentists, but not all dentists are orthodontists. Though Leavitt says dentists and orthodontists cooperate and are all working toward similar goals.
During the open house, Leavitt says they will provide information about the options people currently have when it comes to needing work on their teeth and jaws.
He notes that advances in technology, particularly 3D technology over the years, have greatly improved the ability to align teeth and jaws.
That includes Invisalign braces and the ability to scan teeth.
“We can take a 3D photo image of teeth to send to a 3D printer and tell patients what their teeth will look like when we're finished making adjustments,” Leavitt said.
And he says that kind of technology gives patients important options.
“We want to give them the easiest way that's going to work for them,” he said.
Leavitt also notes that there's no age limit to orthodontic treatments.
He says that 77 is the oldest person that he's treated.
Plus he notes that many things they do prior to starting treatment, including the exam and records, are at no cost.
He says the goal is to start treating patients at the right time that is best for them.
“And more often than not we try to do it in one round,” Leavitt said.
Further, he says if they can keep young patients on track and see them every six to nine months, it truly gives parents a good peace of mind.