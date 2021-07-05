POCATELLO — East Idaho avoided significant fire-related headaches over the July 4 weekend, but officials warn the fire risk remains extremely high.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday covering the central mountains, the southeastern highlands, the Island Park area and the Driggs area.
The warning cautioned that lightning could cause new fires, which could spread rapidly in gusty winds.
Shane Grow, a battalion chief with the Pocatello Fire Department, said the city maintains extra brush trucks and extra staffing when Red Flag Warnings are issued. Furthermore, he said the city stepped up staffing for the holiday weekend, due to the threat of fireworks causing fires.
Fortunately, the city largely avoided significant fires, he said.
At 3 p.m. Friday, firefighters made quick work of a brush fire burning near a railroad bridge on the city's west side.
The blaze ignited near the railroad bridge that crosses North Main Street just south of Garrett Way.
The flames quickly spread to about an acre in size but an immediate response by the Pocatello Fire Department resulted in the fire being contained in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries and no structures were damaged.
Authorities said a passing freight train on the bridge might have caused the fire by generating sparks but the blaze remains under investigation.
At 9 p.m. Saturday, a small grass fire was reported in the brush along Silverwood Place. Grow said the fire was caused by fireworks, and the department was lucky to have a brush truck patrolling that area at the time. The blaze was quickly extinguished without causing damage.
At 10 p.m. Saturday, the fire department responded to a fire that engulfed the bed of a pickup truck along North Harrison Avenue. Grow said the owner admitted he'd been using fireworks too close to the truck.
At about midnight on Sunday, he said the department responded to a report of smoke from the back porch of a home on Foothill Boulevard. Grow said the residents had the fire out before the department arrived, and firefighters stripped away some soffit to make certain it didn't reach the attic. He said the fire caused only minor damage.
Grow believes the community has avoided more serious fires because residents are heeding warnings about the extremely dry and dangerous conditions. He noted that on Friday, the fire department and police officers were dispatched to the Johnny Creek area for reports of someone lighting fireworks in the neighborhood, which has junipers, dry brush and other combustible materials in close proximity to houses.
He suspects neighbors put an end to the behavior before officials could arrive and catch the suspects — evidence that the public is taking the fire risk seriously.
Chris Burger, a spokesman with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center, said a wildland fire, called the Wood Canyon Fire, that started about 5 miles west of Soda Springs at 11:54 a.m. Saturday spread to 16 acres and was contained by 8 p.m. Crews remained on the scene Monday afternoon. Burger said the fire was apparently lightning caused.
"Make no mistake: The danger is very high," Burger said. "We saw very active fire behavior on the Wood Canyon Fire."
Burger said lightning also ignited a single tree near Henry's Lake on Saturday afternoon, and the Forest Service quickly had it out.
At 11 p.m. Sunday night, he said federal fire crews put out a fire caused by fireworks that was no bigger than a tenth of an acre on Numbers Hill in Arco. He said trucks were at the ready in the vicinity and quickly had it out.
"We tend to pick up more than a couple of fires in the days following the Fourth because people still have fireworks," Burger said.
Burger reminded the public that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited on Forest Service Land and aren't allowed on Bureau of Land Management land until October.