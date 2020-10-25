An online fundraiser has been started to help the victim of a brutal wild dog attack recover from her severe injuries.
Annette Helmick, 62, of Fort Hall, was ambushed by a pack of wild dogs earlier this month as she walked along a road at night near her home.
The dogs came up on her from behind and pulled her into a roadside ditch, where they mauled her face, head and other areas of her body.
During the attack the wild dogs bit off Annette's ears and so severely damaged her scalp that she will require a wig.
She's expected to survive but the road to recovery is expected to be a very long one.
Annette's daughter Stacey Helmick of Burley has started an online fundraiser to help her mother recover financially from the incident.
Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/429365595124040/1353026971756349/.
As of Sunday afternoon, $490 had been raised.
Annette was attacked on the night of Oct. 11 as she walked on Rock Creek Road near her home on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
As Annette fought off the dogs in a roadside ditch, she saw vehicle headlights in the distance. With her remaining strength and the dogs still biting her, she crawled onto the road and got the attention of the passing motorist who called 911.
The dogs scattered but Fort Hall Fish and Game personnel later tracked down and euthanized seven of them.
Annette was initially airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello but was then flown to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City where she's currently being treated.
Annette's expected to remain at the University of Utah Hospital for the next 6 to 12 weeks, Stacey said.
After that Annette will require Stacey's help to get around for at least another 12 weeks.
Annettee will also need several months of physical therapy in order to recover from her injuries.
Stacey said, "Our truck broke down so the ability to visit hasn't been as frequent as I would like. We would use any donations to get my mom a bed and some furniture, a new phone and some things to keep her busy while she is in the hospital. It would also go toward fixing our truck or getting a new one to make it to all of the physical therapy appointments she will require."
Stacey also hopes to use some of the donated funds to buy her mother a wig.