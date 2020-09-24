How are we to talk with God? Do we have to shout? Must it be in an organized church service? Is prayer a one-directional conversation? How do we know that God hears us? Is listening to Him equally as important as speaking to Him?
Francis De Sales, many centuries ago, gave advice on how to pray. Here is what he advised: “Aspire (i.e., approach God) with short but frequent outpourings of the heart; admire His bounty; invoke His aid; cast yourself in spirit at the foot of His cross, adore His goodness, treat (trust) Him with your salvation, give Him your whole soul (life) a thousand times in the day.”
This one sentence contains many of the elements of prayer. Prayer is desiring (aspiring) to commune with God, to connect with God. Prayer is person to person, a dialogue between the creature and the Creator. Effective prayer is in short bursts. Jesus told us to not get lost in long repetitive prayers, because the Father already knows what we need. Thus Francis recommended approaching God through short, but frequent, outpourings of our heart. Short little outbursts of discovery and delight, flowing out of our hearts, make for wonderful prayers. Prayer is having heart to heart conversations with God. It is not discussing philosophy, but rather sharing with God the deep concerns of our lives and hearts, and also listening to God’s heartfelt concerns for each of our lives.
Prayer includes requesting God’s assistance, in whatever area we need it. Cry out in gratitude for what God has done for us in the cross of Jesus. Jesus died that our sins can be forgiven, that our relationship with God be restored, and that we can have the privilege of knowing God personally and living hourly in His divine presence.
Prayer includes admiration of God’s bounty, and gratitude for His superlative personhood and bountiful supply of our needs. Admire His generosity, which is a term associated with love. Receive of God’s bounty, and give bountifully to God and to others. Adore God’s goodness. There is no one as benevolent and good as God.
What do you adore about God? Have you told Him those things? Adoration must be expressed and communicated. What characteristics of God do you find adorable? What is it about God that wows you, and gives you a sense of awe regarding His love, wisdom, power or sovereignty?
Francis concludes his sentence by encouraging us to give God our entire soul, which includes all we are: our body, soul, spirit, mind, will and emotions. A thousand times a day we should affirm that we love God with all we have and give Him our life in its entirety. As in the song The Little Drummer Boy, one of the best things we can give God is ourselves. Love is like that. When you are in love, you give all you have to your beloved. Does Jesus who died for us deserve any less?
Prayer is two-way conversation, a dialogue and interaction. We tell God something, and listen for His response. God tells us something and we respond to Him. We have such conversations a hundred times a day with people, but forget to have such conversations with God each day, all through the day.
As we commit ourselves to having ongoing conversational prayers with God, let’s not forget the words of Jesus in Matthew 7:7, 9-11 (TPT): “Ask, and the gift is yours. Seek, and you’ll discover. Knock, and the door will be opened for you.” … “Do you know of any parent who would give his hungry child, who asked for food, a plate of rocks instead? Or when asked for a piece of fish, what parent would offer his child a snake instead? If you, imperfect as you are, know how to lovingly take care of your children and give them what’s best, how much more ready is your heavenly Father to give wonderful gifts to those who ask Him?”
May your days turn into delight and surprise as you interact and converse with God throughout the day in your thoughts, all the while listening for His voice and advice among all your daily activities. May you see God in every event, discover Him in every question, and continually rejoice that our Father in Heaven loves to give good gifts to His children. God is good, all the time.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.