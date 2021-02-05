MALAD — A recent decision by the Oneida County School District 351 Board of Trustees to heighten enforcement of its mandatory face mask policy has met strong resistance from many parents.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Kent wrote in a Feb. 3 correspondence with parents that the board had reiterated its commitment to mandatory face masks in schools and at school functions during its meeting on the prior day.
"Students who are found to be in habitual violation of wearing masks in school will be placed in an online setting. They will be provided a curriculum and complete their work at home," her notice reads. "This will be effective on Feb. 8, 2021."
Kent added that spectators must wear masks when they enter school events, and they may take them off once they're seated if there's adequate distance from people who are not members of their own household. Students who are not distanced at an event will be asked to put on a mask or leave, she wrote.
According to the notice, sentiments were evenly split on the mask policy in a survey sent home to families.
John Blaisdell was among the parents who signed a petition that's still circulating in opposition to the mask mandate. The Journal staff has not yet seen the petition.
Blaisdell considers it bullying for the district to tell students they risk being removed from in-person instruction if they don't wear a mask.
"I have two kids in the elementary school and they came home scared to death about it," Blaisdell said. "...They let kids play sports. They can go and play basketball and not wear a mask and yet my 8-year-old will get in trouble if he goes to school and not have his mask on. It's ridiculous."
To Trustee Brent Evanson, the importance of wearing a face mask is more than theoretical. Evanson initially didn't wear a mask, believing it was still safe in the community due to limited transmission numbers. He contracted COVID-19, nonetheless, and it nearly killed him.
"I got sick and I just thought it was the cold. I didn't do much about it, then I got weaker and weaker, and I finally was taken to the hospital in Malad," Evanson said.
When his blood-oxygen level dropped dangerously low, he was flown by Life Flight to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Evanson remained in intensive care and on an incubator for about 10 days.
"I was so out of it. They had to turn me on my stomach and back each day, flipping me like a pancake," Evanson said. "I was almost lost one night, but I recovered."
Evanson lost 30 pounds and had to participate in rehabilitation.
"I had to learn to walk and talk and do all of those kinds of things again for another couple of weeks," Evanson said, adding his lung capacity is still limited.
Evanson plans to take the vaccine within the next week, and he now advocates for wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
"I would never want anybody to go through what I did. ... Nobody knows what it's like unless they've had a case like this," he said.
Trustee Chalae Teeples was pleased to see Evanson make his return after an absence of several months during the recent school board meeting. Several people have told Teeples they didn't believe COVID-19 was serious until they learned what Evanson went through.
"To me it's all about caring about other people more than yourself," Teeples said. "None of us like to wear masks. I get that."
Her husband is a local doctor, who recently called several area hospitals seeking to transfer patients and could find no vacant beds.
"Our numbers are not as high as in some places, but we have limited resources," Teeples said.
Teeples said the board was split 3-2 on the mask issue when it initially passed. Board members have placed an emphasis on standing behind decisions once they become policy, however, and the board unanimously voted to reaffirm the policy recently, she explained.
"We didn't do anything new. We just said we are going to continue to follow what we put in place in October and November and enforce that," Teeples said. "I'm not sure why that evoked such a passionate response."
Other regional school districts have also had backlashes to COVID-19 policies. Three members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, for example, now face a recall election based on their board's decision to implement a hybrid learning schedule utilizing both in-person and remote-learning days to limit class sizes.