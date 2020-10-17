IDAHO FALLS — IFPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred sometime before 8:15 p.m. Friday possibly in the area of 1st Street and Holmes Avenue.
One person sustained injuries in this incident and was taken to an area hospital via ambulance. The investigation is ongoing.
We are also asking that anyone in that area or near that area who saw/heard anything suspicious between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. contact IFPD Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and reference case number 2020-40130.
We are specifically asking anyone with home or security cameras within a mile of 1st Street and Holmes Avenue that recorded footage between 7 and 8:15 p.m. to review their footage for anything suspicious and if so, share it with law enforcement by contacting dispatch.