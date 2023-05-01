Crash

The SUV involved in Saturday morning's crash on South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello pictured after being loaded onto a tow trailer.

 Idaho State Journal Photo

One woman died and eight people were injured in four wrecks in East Idaho this past weekend, including one involving an ambulance.

The fatal crash occurred sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning on Highway 20/26/93 south of Arco near right near the dividing line of Blaine and Butte counties, according to Idaho State Police.

