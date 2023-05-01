One woman died and eight people were injured in four wrecks in East Idaho this past weekend, including one involving an ambulance.
The fatal crash occurred sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning on Highway 20/26/93 south of Arco near right near the dividing line of Blaine and Butte counties, according to Idaho State Police.
Destry Soristo Sunday, 37, of Challis was traveling west on the highway in a Ford F-150 truck, overcorrected and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, ISP said. Sunday was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Butte County Sheriff's Office, Butte County Coroner and Butte County EMS.
This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Four people were injured when an ambulance and an SUV collided on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. when an ambulance with a private medical company was heading southbound on the freeway with a 68-year-old man from Chubbuck riding as a patient.
The patient was having issues and the ambulance's crew decided to return him to PMC, so the ambulance pulled over on the freeway and then attempted to use the emergency crossover lane to head northbound back to the hospital, Idaho State Police said.
While crossing over the southbound lanes to get to the crossover lane, the ambulance collided with a 2022 Kia Telluride SUV driven by a 34-year-old woman from American Falls with two juvenile passengers.
The impact of the collision caused the ambulance to overturn.
The 18-year-old male ambulance crew member from Aberdeen who was driving the ambulance was injured along with the ambulance's other occupants — an adult female ambulance crew member and the patient.
All three ambulance occupants were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to PMC for treatment. One of the juveniles in the Kia was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.
Authorities said all of the injuries suffered in the crash were minor for everyone except for the ambulance's patient. No updates on his condition have been released.
Interstate 15 southbound was partially blocked south of Inkom for about an hour because of the crash.
State police said the private ambulance did not have its lights and siren on at the time of the crash and caused the collision.
Both the ambulance and SUV were totaled in the crash. The SUV's occupants were all wearing their seat belts, authorities said.
The names of those involved in the collision have not been released.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.
A man and boy were critically injured in a one-vehicle crash that shut down a busy south Pocatello road for several hours, police said.
The 9:30 a.m. Saturday crash occurred when the man lost control of the SUV he was driving on South Fifth Avenue near Ross Park, police said. The vehicle overturned multiple times, blocking the roadway.
The man and the boy, who was his only passenger, were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries, authorities said.
The boy was subsequently airlifted via emergency helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City.
As of Sunday morning, the names and conditions of the man and boy had not been released.
South Fifth Avenue near Ross Park was shut down for several hours because of the crash.
The SUV was nearly unrecognizable following the accident.
The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
A motorcyclist and his passenger were critically injured in a head-on collision with an SUV on State Highway 37 north of Holbrook in Oneida County on Sunday afternoon, state police said.
A 40-year-old Herriman, Utah, woman was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on Highway 37 when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck an Indian motorcycle driven by a 49-year-old Aberdeen man. A 27-year-old Boise woman was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle when the crash occurred
The motorcycle driver and his passenger were transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours because of the crash, which remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.