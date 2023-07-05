AMERICAN FALLS — A person was found dead after a fire at an American Falls apartment complex Wednesday morning.
The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff’s Office around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to 145 Hillcrest Avenue for the report of a fire inside one of the units at the Grand Cascade Apartments complex, according to a news release from the American Falls Police Department.
Upon arrival, authorities found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single apartment, which prevented officers from being able to enter the apartment, the news release said.
Officers were able to safely evacuate all tenants of the apartment complex aside from the one unit that was engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Firefighters with the American Falls Fire Department responded and were able to fortunately contain the fire to the single apartment without it spreading to other apartments, according to the news release.
When the fire was completely suppressed, however, authorities discovered a deceased person in the apartment that caught fire, the news release said.
Power County Coroner Matt Rose said the person's identity as well as the cause and manner of death will be determined when an autopsy is conducted in the next few days.
The incident is still currently being investigated by the American Falls Police Department, Power County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Fire Marshal.
Displaced residents of the other units at the apartment complex will be able to return home later Wednesday, authorities said.
