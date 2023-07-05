Grand Cascade Apartments complex fire in American Falls

A person was found dead inside a unit at the Grand Cascade Apartments complex, pictured, on Hillcrest Avenue in American Falls after a Wednesday morning fire.

AMERICAN FALLS — A person was found dead after a fire at an American Falls apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff’s Office around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to 145 Hillcrest Avenue for the report of a fire inside one of the units at the Grand Cascade Apartments complex, according to a news release from the American Falls Police Department.

