UPDATE
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group reports that Alexis Joe Keezer has been located safe and unharmed. Further details haven't been released. Anastasia Cassandra Barela is still missing.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing Pocatello girls.
Anastasia Cassandra Barela and Alexis Joe Keezer, both age 16, were last seen on Wednesday and are believed to be runaways. They are believed to be possibly traveling together.
Anastasia is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a mole on her left cheek.
Alexis is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the girls please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.