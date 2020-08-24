Deputies with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 28-year-old Burley man who they believe was one of three suspects involved in the Sunday gang-related shooting of a moving vehicle.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Pedro Nanez III has been arrested in connection with the shooting in the area of 10th Street and Yale Avenue.
Authorities believe he was one of three suspects who shot at the vehicle. Police said they found several shells with multiple calibers in the street.
Police did not offer information about any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.