One man died and four people were injured in unrelated East Idaho crashes this past weekend, according to local and state police.
The first crash occurred on U.S. Highway 26 west of Swan Valley in Bonneville County around 2:39 p.m. Friday.
Austin Williams, 22, of Sugar City, was driving a 2001 Ford F250 westbound on Highway 26 when a tire blew, state police said.
A 51-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas, was driving a 2020 Freightliner pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 26, according to Idaho State Police.
Williams crossed the center line and struck the semi, and, upon impact, the vehicle caught fire, which spread to nearby brush and ignited the contents inside the semi’s trailer, state police said.
Williams succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, according to the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the semi and a 33-year-old female passenger from Lingleville, Texas, were both wearing seatbelts. The female was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Traffic on both lanes of Highway 26 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours because of the crash, state police said.
Three teenagers were injured in a separate wreck on Interstate 15 around 6:08 p.m. Sunday.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Shelley in Bingham County.
An 18-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser. He lost control of the vehicle, drove off of the roadway through a fence and rolled the vehicle, state police said.
The driver and his two passengers, both 18-year-old men from Mesa, Arizona, were transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Lastly, a crash at a Pocatello intersection sent at least one person to the hospital around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The collision between an SUV and a pickup truck occurred at Garrett Way and Hawthorne Road, Pocatello police said.
At least one of the vehicle occupants was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
Pocatello Police did not have any updates on the crash on Monday evening.