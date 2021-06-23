ARCO — A 69-year-old Portland, Oregon, man was killed and a 25-year-old Moore man was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of this city, Idaho State Police said.
State police said the Portland man, Theodore Taegder, was driving westbound on Highway 20-26 near milepost 250 in a 1997 Toyota Camry. State Police said Levi McAlevy, of Moore, was driving eastbound on the highway in a 2009 Mazda 6.
State police said Taegder’s car veered across the center divider of the highway and struck McAlevy’s car head on.
State police said Taegder died at the scene of the crash. McAlevy was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, state police said. EIRMC officials said Wednesday evening that McAlevy’s condition remained undetermined.
All lanes of the highway were blocked for about three hours, police said. State police were assisted in responding to the crash by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Butte County Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.