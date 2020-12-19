One person suffered injuries when a minivan struck a tree on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on Saturday night.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 91 and Ballard Road north of Chubbuck.
Authorities said one person was injured in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The person's name and condition have not been released.
The crash temporarily shut down the Highway 91 and Ballard Road intersection.
The wreck is being investigated by Idaho State Police who are expected to release more information soon.