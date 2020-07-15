Van Involved in 3 Vehicle Crash

This is one of three vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Quinn Road and Pole Line Road on Wednesday morning in Pocatello.

 Scott Kraus/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — One person was transported for medical care after a three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Quinn and Pole Line Road on Wednesday morning in Pocatello, according to authorities. The condition and name of the motorist who was transported was not immediately available.