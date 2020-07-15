POCATELLO — One person was transported for medical care after a three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Quinn and Pole Line Road on Wednesday morning in Pocatello, according to authorities. The condition and name of the motorist who was transported was not immediately available.
One injured in three-vehicle crash in Pocatello
